Here’s how to stream Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference

Why it matters to you Microsoft's Xbox presentation should be exciting this year, with a look at the final design for Project Scorpio.

Microsoft has had a shaky couple of years with the Xbox brand, with the cancellation of exclusive game Scalebound and the disappointing reception to both Quantum Break and ReCore not helping the Xbox One’s reputation. However, the future is looking brighter for Microsoft thanks to a new, upgraded Xbox One code-named “Project Scorpio” as well as an innovative multiplayer game from one of the world’s most inventive studios. Here is how to watch the Xbox E3 2017 presentation.

Where to watch

On June 11 at 5 p.m. (ET) — a day earlier than its usual press conference — Microsoft will host the Xbox E3 briefing. It will be viewable on several difference services, including the company’s YouTube channel, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, as well as on Xbox.com and through the Xbox One console. It will also be available on the Beam streaming service, which should include interactivity not found through the other options.

What to watch for

Unlike Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft is likely to focus much of its time on hardware during its E3 2017 briefing. Project Scorpio’s technical specifications were revealed through Eurogamer already, but the final design of the console — as well as its name and a look at games running on the platform — have still not been revealed. Given the console’s massive increase in power, we would not be surprised if Microsoft also announced a partnership with Oculus to bring select Rift games to Scorpio at launch.

Rare’s Sea of Thieves, a multiplayer pirate adventure that has made good first impressions in preview events, is a sure thing for the show. The game looks to be a return to the creativity and whimsy that Rare was known for in the 1990s, and its colorful visual style separates it from the browns and grays found in other first-party Xbox One games.

Crackdown 3, which has only been shown off in very small chunks thus far, should also make an appearance. The game’s use of cloud technology for unprecedented destruction in multiplayer is unique, but we also expect to get a look at single-player content during the show.

Though Xbox chief Phil Spencer has already said that there will not be a full-fledged Halo sequel released in 2017 and that Halo 6 won’t be shown during the presentation, we would be shocked in something Halo-related did not get mentioned.