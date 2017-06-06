E3 2017 preview: Every game you could hope to see at the show

It’s getting close to that time of year again — E3 is just under a month away and the entire gaming industry is getting ready. Microsoft and Sony will both take the stage, while Nintendo will once again host its own livestream event. EA is planning another EA Play event, Bethesda will try to impress us for the second year in a row, and hopefully Ubisoft’s event will be a bit more concise this time around. It’s all about the games, though, right? We’re keeping track of all the titles we know will be shown, the ones we expect to see, rumored titles, and a few ideas that have us keeping our finger crossed.

Call of Duty: WWII The Sledgehammer-developed entry to the annual series will take players back to World War II. We’ve already heard a fair a bit about the game’s story mode, which is set in the European theater in the final years of the war. The various multiplayer formats, including cooperative Zombies, competitive modes, and the social space dubbed Headquarters, are set to receive the brunt of the game’s E3 slot. Call of Duty: WII launches November 3.

Extinction A fast-paced action game from Killer Instinct studio Iron Galaxy, Extinction tasks protagonist Anvil with taking down waves of ogres known as Ravenii, along with their smaller minions. The game will feature both a story campaign and additional side content, and a full gameplay walkthrough will be shown at E3. It’s expected to arrive in early 2018.

FIFA 18 At EA Play, the latest iteration of the popular soccer sim, FIFA, will be shown off, and playable. We don’t know much about FIFA 18, other than that “The Journey,” FIFA 17’s unexpectedly good story mode, will return for season two. Additionally, we know that the Nintendo Switch will receive a “custom” version of the game. All versions of the game are expected to launch this September.

Madden NFL 18 Madden NFL 18 will also be playable at EA Play. At this point, nothing has been revealed about the game, not even the cover athlete. Fear not, though, as Madden will get its yearly face time at the expo, and then it will promptly arrive in August, right before the NFL season kicks off.

NBA LIVE 18 Is this the year that NBA Live finally makes its big comeback? After a year off, EA will once again try to challenge NBA 2K with NBA Live 18, which will be playable at EA Play. Unlike 2K, Live 18 may not make it to the Switch.

Need for Speed Payback EA announced that its next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Payback, will be playable at EA Play. The last entry, simply titled Need for Speed, arrived to disappointing reviews in 2015. Earlier this year, EA CEO Andrew Wilson claimed that the studio was using an extended development cycle for the next entry to push the boundaries and up the excitement of the franchise. Need for Speed Payback is expected to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC November 10.

Pokkén Tournament DX In addition to new titles such as 1-2 Switch and Breath of the Wild, Nintendo is also trying to lure new users to the Switch by filling out its catalog with remastered Wii U titles. Among those is Pokkén Tournament, Bandai Namco’s interpretation of the Pokémon franchise by way of its Tekken 3D fighting game series. Its 2016 Wii U release was the first home console iteration, but an arcade version hit Japan the previous year. The Switch DX version will be an enhanced port, much like Nintendo did with Mario Kart 8, cleaning up the presentation and adding five characters not in the Wii U iteration.

Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar There won’t be a new Battlefield this year, but the second major expansion for Battlefield 1 will be playable at EA Play. “In the Name of the Tsar” brings Russian soldiers into the fight, opening up a whole new set of maps on the Eastern front.

Star Wars Battlefront II Rounding out the announced EA Play games is the highly anticipated followup to the underwhelming Star Wars Battlefront (2015). Battlefront II certainly looks and sounds promising. The campaign will follow Iden Versio, the leader of an Imperial unit dubbed Inferno Squad. It’s unclear if both the single player and multiplayer will be playable, but Battlefront II will probably be EA’s centerpiece. Battlefront II launches November 17.

Splatoon 2 The upcoming sequel to one of the Wii U’s best games will be playable on the show floor during Nintendo’s “exhibition tournament.” And maybe attendees will have access to more content from Splatoon 2 than Switch owners did during the Testfire open beta earlier this year. Splatoon 2 arrives July 21.

Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo has kept details on Mario’s return to the open world close, save for the initial reveal trailer that showed Mario hopping and skipping around a myriad of different worlds including a pseudo-NYC called New Donk City. At Nintendo’s digital event will featureSuper Mario Odyssey in a hands-on demonstration. Mario’s first foray onto the Switch is expected to launch this holiday season. In the meantime, check out our detailed breakdown of the reveal trailer.

ARMS Nintendo’s ARMS has been described as Punch-Out!! meets Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots. We’ve learned a lot about the fighting game’s characters and weapons in recent months, and even spent some time with it earlier this year. ARMS launches on Nintendo Switch June 16, right on the heels of E3. Nintendo will certainly make sure we remember that during its livestream.

State of Decay 2 Undead Labs will showcase the sequel to its popular open-world, survival-horror game State of Decay during Microsoft’s briefing. Right now, we know State of Decay 2 will be broken up into three maps, each the size of the original game’s map, as well as a slew of other details that you can read about here. State of Decay 2 is expected to launch before the end of the year for Xbox One and PC.

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, the recently announced next entry in the long running farming sim, will be the first iteration in the series to appear on PC. Light of Hope will also launch on Switch and PS4. Hiro Maekawa, Natsume president and CEO, claimed the game will differentiate itself from recent iterations, and that the studio wanted to make an “SNES-style nostalgic game.” A full reveal will come at E3, and both Switch and PC versions will be playable.