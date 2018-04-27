Super Smash Bros. game will headline Nintendo’s E3 2018 festivities

Share

E3 should be a very exciting time for fans of the Nintendo Switch, with the company expected to reveal more details on its upcoming Super Smash Bros. game. Unsurprisingly, the world-colliding fighter will be headlining this year’s event, and we’ll be able to see the game in action for the first time.

Nintendo’s E3 Nintendo Direct presentation will take place on June 12 at noon E.T., and it will focus on games releasing in 2018. Special attention will be given to Super Smash Bros., similar to how Super Mario Odyssey was the star of Nintendo’s show last year. If a particular game you’re excited for doesn’t make an appearance, there is a good chance it won’t be releasing in 2018. Nintendo is planning to show those games “at a later date,” according to a press release.

Previously announced Nintendo Switch games include a Fire Emblem game, a Pokémon role-playing game, Metroid Prime 4, and Bayonetta 3. We’re guessing that at least a few of those are planned for a release in 2018, though it seems extremely unlikely that we’ll hear about Samus Aran’s latest adventure quite yet. Octopath Traveler also releases just a month after E3, and a demo is currently available to download on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The presentation will be followed by three days of live streams, beginning with additional coverage of Super Smash Bros., and Nintendo will bring developers on the stream to talk about their games. If you’re in New York City, you can head to the Nintendo NY store to try out a selection of E3 games early from June 12 through June 15.

Also on June 12, Nintendo will be holding the Splatoon 2 World Championship tournament finals, and the Super Smash Bros. Invitational will begin immediately afterward. If you have a ticket and show up at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles dressed as one of your favorite Super Smash Bros. characters, you could even be selected to take part in an exhibition match on stage.

Which game are you most looking forward to seeing from Nintendo at E3 2018? Are there any other games you want to see announced? Let us know in the comments!