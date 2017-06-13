‘Metroid Prime 4’ and a core Pokémon game are headed to Nintendo’s Switch

Why it matters to you Metroid Prime fans won't have to petition Nintendo any longer. A fourth game is finally on the way.

The majority of Nintendo’s focus this E3 is on the upcoming Super Mario Odyssey, but the company had a few other surprises at its Spotlight presentation that have us very excited. Not only will we be getting a role-playing Pokémon game in the future, but we’ll also return to an acclaimed series that has been put on ice in recent years.

Nintendo didn’t offer specifics on the game’s title, location, or what creatures to expect but developer Game Freak is indeed working on a “main” Pokémon game. We previously heard rumors that a Pokémon game on Switch would essentially be an enhanced version of Sun and Moon dubbed Pokémon Stars, but it’s unclear if this is still the case. Don’t expect to play the Switch game for at least a year, but you’ll have Pokkén Tournament DX to tide you over.

But that isn’t all Switch fans will be able to play soon. Metroid Prime 4 was finally announced, and it’s coming to the console in 2018. We didn’t hear any specific info regarding the game’s story or even if it will feature Samus as its playable character, but with the last two Metroid games — Metroid Prime: Federation Force and Metroid: Other M — receiving disappointing reviews, we can’t wait to return to the first-person adventuring that made the Prime trilogy so popular. With the motion controls on the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, players should have several different modes of play, as well, whether they want to play on their couch or while on the go.

Be sure to check out our E3 hub for more announcements from the show and more information on upcoming games like Super Mario Odyssey, Arms, Splatoon 2, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.