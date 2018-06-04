IO Interactive teases pre-E3 ‘Hitman’ announcement, but is it a new game?

Share

Two years after its initial release — and sans original publisher Square Enix — IO Interactive’s Hitman continues to be updated with content to keep even the busiest assassins satisfied. With E3 just around the corner, however, it appears something more substantial could be in the works.

On June 4, the official Hitman Twitter account posted a teaser video that mentions Agent 47’s “next target.” A blurry image of what appears to be another bald man is visible in the background, and a June 7 date is listed for when the information will be revealed.

Clever Reddit users noticed that game publisher Warner Bros. Interactive posted a similar teaser on its own Twitter account, with a countdown that will end on June 7. The video shows mechanics working on a race car, but it uses a remarkably similar font to that of the Hitman box. A logo for a fictional oil company from the games is also visible.

Warner Bros. Interactive partnered with IO Interactive for Hitman: Definitive Edition, which bundled together all the game’s previous content and bonus missions together with extra outfits and weapons, so it would make sense that it would publish a follow-up. Others anticipate something Superman-related from Rocksteady, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., but we wouldn’t hold our breath.

Many of Warner Bros. Interactive’s other projects are currently mysteries. We know the publisher is releasing Lego The Incredibles in June and Lego DC Super-Villains later this year, and Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon strongly hinted that a new game will be coming in 2018,. It has been several years since Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham Knight, so the studio is likely getting ready to announce a new game as well, but it remains to be seen if it will have anything to do with the DC Universe or comics.

The other game Warner Bros. Interactive is publishing — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — could turn out to be a huge hit. Developed by Pokémon Go studio Niantic, it combines that game’s augmented reality adventuring with the spells and beasts introduced in the book series. We’re just hoping it will be a little more full-featured than Pokémon Go was at launch.