‘Lego DC Super-Villains’ turns the tables; full trailer set to drop on May 30

Warner Bros. and TT Games have been examining DC Comics heroes — particularly Batman — in their games for years, but it looks like we’ll be getting to know the baddies a little better this time. Lego DC Super-Villains is on the way, and it promises to be a dark and twisted take on everyone’s favorite plastic children’s toys.

A teaser video posted on YouTube shows a Superman statue in Metropolis — apparently the same one seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — defaced with spray paint to look like the Joker. We hear the dastardly villain laugh as several clockwork teeth run across the ground, and the tagline, “chaos is coming” is shown on-screen.

The actor behind the Joker is likely Christopher Corey Smith, who previously voiced the character in Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. It’s slightly confusing to keep track of the voice actors in the Lego Batman series, as Troy Baker — who voices Batman in the games — previously voiced the Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins. Some characters are paired with their actors from the Arkham games, including Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, and the late Adam West even played himself in Beyond Gotham.

A full trailer for Lego DC Super-Villains will be released on May 30. We’ll presumably learn more about the game’s story and platforms then, along with whether or not we’ll be playing as the villains this time. Many of them have already been playable in previous Lego Batman games, but getting the chance to wreak havoc on Metropolis would satisfy some of our more guilty urges.

What’s most interesting, however, is what the announcement could mean for other rumored games. Lego DC Super-Villains previous popped up on Walmart Canada in a listing that also included the then-unannounced Rage 2. The same leak included a new Splinter Cell, Just Cause 4, Borderlands 3, Gears of War 5, and several others, along with previously revealed games. We’d still take the leak with a grain of salt at this point, but it does have us excited for E3 in June.

TT Games’ last Lego superhero title was Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, which released last November. The game received mixed reviews, but its inclusion on the Switch makes it likely that DC Super-Villains will follow suit.