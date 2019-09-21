Epic Games Store is joining the Batman Day celebration by offering six games featuring the Dark Knight for free.

September 21 is Batman Day, and this year marks the 80th anniversary of the Caped Crusader’s first appearance in DC Comics. Epic Games is helping commemorate the iconic hero by offering free games for anybody to download.

In a blog post, Epic Games revealed that the free Batman games are Batman: Arkham Collection and the Lego Batman Trilogy. Batman: Arkham Collection includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, while the Lego Batman Trilogy contains Lego Batman: The Videogame, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

Batman: Arkham Collection showcases some of the best stories featuring the Dark Knight in recent years, as players enjoy gameplay that combines combat, stealth, and exploration amid a gripping story that unfolds in front of their eyes. The Lego Batman Trilogy, meanwhile, takes a different path in portraying the Caped Crusader on the PC screen, with playful aesthetics and lots of things to collect, though they have no connection with the Lego Batman movies.

To download the six Batman games, which are free until September 26 at 10:59 a.m. ET, Epic Games Store customers will simply have to log on to their accounts and search for Batman: Arkham Collection and the Lego Batman Trilogy. For those who do not yet have an Epic Games Store account, signing up for one is completely free.

The Epic Games Store seeks to challenge digital storefronts such as its biggest rival, Valve’s Steam. However, it only recently enabled cloud saves, which is a standard feature among modern gaming platforms and only limited to two games at the start.

Meanwhile, continuing Batman’s story on the big screen is Robert Pattinson, who takes over the role from Ben Affleck for Matthew Reeves’ The Batman. Pattinson recently revealed that he may have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but things played out differently for the Batman fanboy after he himself reached out to Reeves about playing Bruce Wayne.

The Batman, a DC Comics film is set start filming this winter, aiming for a summer 2021 release.

Editors' Recommendations