  1. Gaming

2K reportedly publishing two Lego sports games

Otto Kratky
By

Publishing giant 2K is partnering with Lego to produce multiple sports games, including a soccer title that is set to release later this year, according to a report from Video Games Chronicle.

Set to launch close to the start of this year’s FIFA World Cup, 2K’s upcoming soccer game is reportedly being developed by Sumo Digital, which has previously developed Crackdown 3, along with numerous entries in the Sonic Racing franchise. It’s somewhat ironic then that 2K’s second Lego game will be an open-world racing title developed by Visual Concepts, which itself has made multiple sports titles for 2K, including NBA 2K22 and WWE 2K22. The 2K Lego racing game will reportedly release in 2023. According to VGC’s sources, a third Lego sports game based on a major sports franchise is also in development.

Boba Fett flies with his jetpack in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

These 2K Lego sports games are possible as The Lego Group will reportedly not extend its deal with TT Games and WB Games. Currently, TT Games is developing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, although the game’s development has been fraught with setbacks. The developer has also been behind every other successful Lego game franchise, including Lego Batman, Lego City, and Lego Indiana Jones. Beyond The Skywalker Saga, TT Games allegedly has one additional Lego game in development, but it’s not clear if the developer will be able to work on Lego games past that.

If true, 2K’s portfolio of games will only strengthen as it becomes the sole company with licensing rights to Lego games. It currently has two previously announced games releasing this year: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

