Today’s PlayStation Showcase took a closer look at the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. A new trailer examined the game’s combat, characters, and enemies in more detail and provided a release date. Players will be able to use new magical attacks and techniques to fight enemies and acquire loot in the midst of the role-playing game. As was revealed at the end of the trailer, Wonderlands will release on March 25, 2022.

The game, which takes heavy inspiration from the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, was originally revealed at E3. While this spinoff will keep the same core mechanics as the Borderlands series — shoot enemies with guns and gun-adjacent weapons and find increasingly high-quality loot — it appears as though Wonderlands is bringing back the magic aspects from Assault on Dragon Keep.

The trailer shows off new weapons, like crossbow-style guns, and spells that the player can cast. Also featured were the worlds that the player will be traveling through, including a snowy land with a large skull-shaped building and a valley with a river full of soda.

It looks like Wonderlands won’t be bringing back any of the series’ previous playable characters. A few returning NPCs were shown, like Mr. Torgue, but the cast of playable characters looks completely new. Their names and stories weren’t revealed, but they’re part of Tina’s mad game of Bunkers & Badasses, so they’re likely to be more of the crude, wise-cracking Borderlands characters that fans have come to know and love.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will release on March 25, 2022.

