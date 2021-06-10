Gearbox and 2K revealed Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a Borderlands spinoff adventure, at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on Thursday. The game features a star-studded cast, including Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, and Ashley Burch, who will be reprising her Borderlands voice role of Tiny Tina.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a high-fantasy take on Borderlands that, according to Burch, should remind players of the Borderlands 2 DLC Assault on Dragon Keep. While the game will include elements and characters from past entries in the Borderlands franchise, it is a stand-alone title. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ announcement shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as the game’s existence was leaked recently.

Shoot 🔫, loot 💎, slash ⚔️, and cast ✨ your way to defeating the Dragon Lord 🐲 in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 🏰 arriving early 2022! 🦄🌈💥 https://t.co/HukTP2kt9d pic.twitter.com/tLkQrsjucU — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) June 10, 2021

The game’s packed cast of talented voices wasn’t expected at all, however. Samberg will be voicing Captain Valentine, while the robot Frette will be voiced by Sykes. Arnett will lend his gravelly voice to the game’s antagonist, the Dragon Lord.

Playing to its high-fantasy theme, players can expect to find spellcasting and character customization (likely wizard robes and barbarian armor) in Tina Tina’s Wonderlands. According to the game’s description, “bullets, magic, and broadsword collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their journey.” In all, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands sounds like a game of Dungeons & Dragons, just with machine guns and Tina as your dungeon master.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands doesn’t have a set release date, but will come out in early 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Editors' Recommendations