E3 2018 press conference schedule: When to tune in for every major game reveal

E3 2018 is less than a month away, which means it’s time to get ready for its many, many big game reveals, trailers, and surprises. Every year, most of the biggest, need-to-know game news comes out of a series of press conferences that take place before the official show floor opens. Digital Trends will be on hand to tell you all about it, but until then, we’ve put together a handy E3 press conference schedule so you can know when to tune in for each presentation.

PUBLISHER DATE/TIME LOCATION EA 11 a.m. PT June 9 Hollywood Paladium Microsoft 1 p.m. PT June 10 Microsoft Theater Bethesda 6:30 p.m. PT June 10 Los Angeles Convention Center Square Enix 10 a.m. PT June 11 Video presentation Ubisoft 1 p.m. PT June 11 Los Angeles Convention Center Sony 6 p.m. PT June 11 TBA (Livestream confirmed) Nintendo 9 a.m. PT June 12 Video presentation

EA: 11 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 9

EA will kick off the E3 press conference parade with its EA Play event at the Hollywood Paladium. We know we’ll see BioWare’s next franchise, Anthem, and the next Battlefield game. We’re also sure to get looks at upcoming Madden and FIFA entries.

Microsoft: 1 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 10

Microsoft doesn’t have very many announced exclusives right now, but expect the long-in-development and often delayed Crackdown 3 to make another appearance, hopefully with a concrete 2018 release date. It would also make sense to see either Halo 6 or Gears of War 5 on display, and if a Walmart Canada leak proves accurate, Microsoft could be poised to reveal the next Forza Horizon game. The leak said “Forza Horizon 5,” and there hasn’t even been a Forza Horizon 4 yet. So … who knows?

Bethesda: 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 10

Bethesda’s showcase should be interesting purely for the fact that we have no idea what the studio is up to. The studio behind Doom, Prey, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Wolfenstein currently has exactly zero announced games. A recent leak suggests that Bethesda may announce Rage 2, the surprising sequel to Id’s post-apocalyptic 2010 shooter. Fallout studio Bethesda Game Studios is also due to announce something, as its last game (not counting VR ports) was Fallout 4 in 2015.

Square Enix: 10 a.m. PT on Monday, June 11

Square Enix hasn’t held its own press conference since 2015, so this one should be fun (it’s a video presentation). The Japanese developer has numerous anticipated games in the pipeline, including Kingdom Hearts III, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Dragon Quest XI, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Both Dragon Quest XI and Shadow of the Tomb Raider have September launch dates, so those have to be there. And Kingdom Hearts III is currently on track for a 2018 release, so Square Enix’s return to E3 seems like a perfect time to follow up with a specific release date.

Ubisoft: 1 p.m. PT on Monday, June 11

We can check one box for sure: The Division 2 will be unveiled at E3. Racing game The Crew 2 launches a couple weeks after E3, so we imagine we’ll get one last look at it during Ubisoft’s press conference. Piracy sim Skull & Bones is expected to launch later this year, so that appears to be a safe bet as well. Beyond that, could we see more of Beyond Good and Evil 2 or perhaps a new Splinter Cell game?

Sony: 6 p.m. PT on Monday, June 11

Sony’s showcase will take place in its traditional time slot, but the setup will be different from previous years. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Shawn Layden outlined the change to a video format in a PlayStation blogcast. Layden revealed that the showcase will focus primarily on four core exclusives: The Last of Us: Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, and Spider-Man.

Nintendo: 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 12

Nintendo will once again go with its Nintendo Direct livestream format in place of a traditional E3 press conference. We know the stream will center on Super Smash Bros. for Switch, and there’s a good chance we’ll get one final look at Mario Tennis Aces right before it launches a week after E3. Last year, Nintendo teased Metroid Prime 4 and revealed a core Pokémon game for Switch. Perhaps those will be on display, and it wouldn’t be surprising to learn of more third-party ports coming to Switch. Also, watch out for looks at upcoming 3DS titles. Despite expectations, Nintendo appears to be focused on supporting its aging handheld through at least 2019.