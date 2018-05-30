Here’s what to expect from Ubisoft’s E3 2018 press conference

Share

Ubisoft had an exciting E3 showing last year, with multiple new game reveals and a bevy of titles on display. Ubisoft always fills its showcases to the brim, offering looks at games both near release and far out. We expect that tradition to continue when Ubisoft takes the stage Monday, June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. Here’s what to expect from Ubisoft’s E3 2018 showcase.

‘The Division 2’

The sequel to 2016’s shared-world shooter is confirmed for E3. Although Ubisoft has revealed absolutely nothing about The Division 2 — besides that it will use the Snowdrop engine — it’s probably set in the same post-pandemic New York City as the original. Expect to see a cinematic or gameplay trailer (or both) during Ubisoft’s conference.

‘Skull and Bones’

Ubisoft unveiled Skull and Bones, a piracy sim inspired by Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag‘s naval warfare, at E3 last year. The game sees crews of up to six players sail across the Indian Ocean in search of treasure and naval battles. The game will tell its story through its multiplayer encounters and will be always online. Although Ubisoft recently delayed the game until its next fiscal year (which starts in April 2019), the pirate adventure will be shown at E3, perhaps with a new launch window.

‘Beyond Good & Evil 2’

Ubisoft recently showed off new footage of long-awaited and often missing in action Beyond Good & Evil 2. The most intriguing thing we have learned so far about the cult-classic adventure sequel is that players will create their own character rather than play as the original game’s protagonist Jade. Although we still have no clue how far out Beyond Good & Evil 2 is from release, we would be surprised if it wasn’t in Ubisoft’s E3 2018 show plans.

Splinter Cell is back?

In April, Sam Fisher came to Ghost Recon Wildlands for a special mission voiced by original Fisher actor Michael Ironside. That alone wouldn’t have been enough to signal the return of the stealth action series, but Amazon Canada and Walmart Canada accidentally uploaded placeholder box art for “Splinter Cell 2018” in the past couple of months. All of this is to say that it certainly sounds like Fisher will return soon, hopefully, voiced by Ironside.

If a Splinter Cell return is in fact on the horizon, it’s a safe bet that it will be shown, or at least teased, during Ubisoft’s press conference. In its most recent earnings call, Ubisoft revealed that an unannounced game in an ongoing franchise will be revealed and released in Ubisoft’s current fiscal year. That could be a Splinter Cell game … or something else.

‘Transference’

Transference, the odd blend between virtual reality and film, was announced during Ubisoft’s 2017 press conference. Originally, the game was slated for a spring 2018 launch but has since moved to a fall 2018 window. It’s a psychological thriller that takes players through re-created memories of a man’s descent into madness. Created in collaboration with film production company Spectrevision, the Ubisoft Montreal project has a branching narrative that bridges the gap between movies and games.

If Transference is still slated for fall 2018, we expect to see it in action during Ubisoft’s showcase. Although it seems to emphasize virtual reality (PSVR, Vive, Rift), the game will be available on traditional platforms as well (PS4, Xbox One, PC).

‘Starlink: Battle for Atlas’

Remember Starlink: Battle for Atlas, the toys-to-life spaceship battler that lets players attach toy ships to their Xbox One, PS4, and Switch controllers? Yeah, it was by far the strangest reveal at Ubisoft’s press event last year. Since then, we haven’t heard much at all about the Ubisoft Toronto-developed game. It’s slated for fall 2018, though, so we expect to learn more during the showcase.

‘The Crew 2’

The Crew 2 launches on June 29, just a couple of weeks after E3 ends. While we likely won’t hear anything new about the game, expect Ubisoft to remind us of the racing game sequel during the show.

New Assassin’s Creed?

The aforementioned Walmart Canada leak also included Assassin’s Creed. After taking a year off to recalibrate, Ubisoft’s flagship historical franchise came back last year with Assassin’s Creed Origins. Ubisoft drastically reworked the gameplay of Origins to mixed results. Though a new Assassin’s Creed game is inevitable, an E3 reveal would be surprising unless Ubisoft decides to go back to its yearly format for the franchise, which doesn’t seem likely. Still, we’ll just have to wait and see.

‘Watch Dogs 3’?

Watch Dogs 3 is undoubtedly in development. Watch Dogs 2 improved on the open-world hacker franchise in myriad ways when it launched in 2016. Is it too soon for a Watch Dogs 3 reveal? Perhaps, but we wouldn’t be shocked if Ubisoft teased the return of DedSec. As mentioned earlier, Ubisoft will reveal an unannounced game in an ongoing franchise to be released before the company’s fiscal year ends in March 2019. If we had to bet, we would say Splinter Cell is more likely, but that doesn’t mean Watch Dogs 3 won’t be teased.