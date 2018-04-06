Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher is sneaking his way into ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’

Share

Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell series has been dormant since the release of Splinter Cell Blacklist back in 2013, but protagonist Sam Fisher is about to make his way into another Tom Clancy game. “The Call” is a new special event coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands, starring the world’s deadliest spy.

“Matchwood, this is Paladin. Come in,” a voice says in the event’s teaser.

“Go for Matchwood,” Sam Fisher responds before being briefed on a leak at Langley, where the CIA is based.

The words Fisher is saying aren’t nearly as important as the voice actor behind them. Without question, that is Michael Ironside voicing Sam Fisher, a role he last played in 2010’s Splinter Cell Conviction.

“The Call” will send Sam Fisher to Bolivia to investigate the leak personally, with the help of the Ghosts already in the region. Presumably, the operation will require a little bit less noise than the Ghosts are used to, which is slightly ironic considering their name.

The inclusion of Sam Fisher in Ghost Recon Wildlands only adds more fuel to the Splinter Cell rumor fire. Last month, an Amazon Canada listing for “Splinter Cell 2018” was briefly made public before being removed. At E3 2017, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot acknowledged the series’ passionate fans and said the company “not forgetting” Splinter Cell, but offered little in the way of concrete details on a sequel.

In 2016, we heard reports that Michael Ironside would be returning to the Sam Fisher role, though this has been the first official confirmation. He was replaced by fellow Canadian Eric Johnson in Blacklist, as the part required full performance capture and Ironside was already over 60. The decision was met with criticism from fans who viewed Fisher and Ironside as inseparable.

Presumably, Ironside won’t be doing his own stunts if he returns to voice the character in a new game, but he is a method actor.

More information on “The Call” will be made available during a full briefing Monday, April 9. We expect to hear more information on Ubisoft’s plans for Tom Clancy games, including The Division 2, at E3 in June.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.