  1. Gaming

Ghost Recon Frontline’s closed test has been postponed indefinitely

By

It’s now unclear when players will see Ubisoft’s next entry in the Ghost Recon franchise, just a week after the title was revealed. Ghost Recon Frontline, a new battle royale title set in the Tom Clancy universe, was supposed to have a closed test start on October 14. A tweet from the game’s official account, however, announced that the test wouldn’t be coming any time soon.

We have an important message regarding Ghost Recon Frontline&#39;s Closed Test. pic.twitter.com/ne1VgOLMJF

&mdash; GRFrontline (@GRFrontline) October 13, 2021

“We have decided it is best to postpone the closed test for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline,” reads the tweet. “The development team is dedicated to creating the best experience possible. We’ll share details on the new date for the closed test as soon as we can.”

We have reached out to Ubisoft for comment on Ghost Recon Frontline‘s delay and will update this post when we hear back.

While it’s surprising to see an indefinite delay so soon after a game’s reveal, the message announcing the delay itself is strange. The brief four-sentence post is blunt and to the point. It doesn’t feature an apology like some other delay announcements, or an acknowledgement of fans’ excitement. Instead, it simply shelves a test for Ghost Recon Frontline and leaves the message at that.

That latter part may not be too surprising to some. Ghost Recon Frontline, which is following the poorly received Ghost Recon Breakpoint, has already attracted the ire of Ghost Recon fans. The game’s reveal trailer already sports an impressive 18,000 dislikes, compared to just under 5,000 likes. Likewise, responses to the game’s closed test being delayed have largely been negative.

