Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, one of the most disappointing games of 2019, will receive a major overhaul after a disastrous first five months since it was launched in October 2019.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint not only released with various bugs, but it also had a microtransaction system that did not quite fit with the game’s mechanics and a tiered loot system that did not sit well with players.

In an attempt to fix the issues and save the game, Ubisoft will release the Ghost Experience, an update that will bring two new modes to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, on March 24.

The Ghost Experience will offer three modes to players after they boot up Ghost Recon Breakpoint, namely Regular Experience, Immersive Experience, and Custom Experience.

Regular Experience will load Ghost Recon Breakpoint as it was released. Immersive Experience, meanwhile, is the overhauled version of the game, for which Ubisoft took into account the concerns raised by players.

The Immersive Experience removes gear levels and tiered loot entirely, with realistic looting, limited bandage quantities, and a minimal HUD interface, among other things. For Custom Experience, players may choose which features to activate, among other options such as choosing the frequency of the injured status when wounded by bullets and determining the rate of health regeneration.

Also, in the developer update for TU 2.0.0, which will introduce the Ghost Experience to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft said that it has not been able to find a way to enable offline mode due to technical risks, but after the update, players will be able to keep playing solo PvE modes without being disconnected if they could not maintain a sustained connection.

Ubisoft learns from Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Whether or not the overhaul will save Ghost Recon Breakpoint is still up in the air, but Ubisoft has already been greatly affected by the game’s disappointing launch. Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Watch Dogs Legion were delayed to the second and third quarters of the publisher’s 2020-2021 fiscal year, which is between July 1 and December 31, 2020, in order to give the development teams ample time for their projects.

Ubisoft is apparently willing to take a hit to its financial targets for the fiscal year in order to avoid another launch like that of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

