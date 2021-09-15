Today started with rumors that Battlefield 2042 would be the latest triple-A title to be delayed, and it’s ending with that being the case. The game, a sequel to 2013’s Battlefield 4, will now launch on November 19, four weeks after its initial release date of October 22.

Battlefield 2042‘s delay has largely ben caused by setbacks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on Twitter from Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of Dice, which is developing the game. “Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move toward launch,” reads the post. “With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

The good news for Battlefield fans, who have been eagerly awaiting another entry in the franchise with a modern setting, is that they won’t have to wait too long. Unlike many other AAA titles slated for release this holiday season, Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been delayed into 2022. However, it is the latest in a long line of games to face delays, including Horizon Forbidden West and, most recently, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, both of which will release in February 2022.

Players may not be able to get an early experience with Battlefield 2042 as soon as they thought either. An open beta for the game was supposedly going to run this month, however, today’s delay has likely set that date back by at least a few weeks, with Gabrielson’s statement on Twitter ending with a remark that “updates on the Open Beta will be coming later this month.”

Editors' Recommendations