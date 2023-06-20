 Skip to main content
Immortals of Aveum gets a surprise delay following strong Summer Game Fest showing

Tomas Franzese
By
Jak winds up his magic fist in Immortals of Aveum.
EA

Hot off the heels of its appearance at Summer Game Fest, EA and Ascendant Studios made the decision to delay Immortals of Aveum to August 22.

Immortals of Aveum, a single-player first-person shooter mainly centered around magic, was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. It re-emerged in April with that July 20 release date, which was reaffirmed during the game’s appearance during an extended segment of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. Despite that, Ascendant Studios and EA announced today in a blog post that they need to push its release to August 22.

“The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special,” Ascendant Studios says. “In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.”

Digital Trends tried the game at Summer Game Fest Play Days, and while we did enjoy it, we did notice some frame rate and performance issues. That isn’t uncommon in prelaunch builds. Still, Ascendant Studios and EA likely want a little more time so the game can run well at release, avoiding a Cyberpunk 2077 or Redfall situation.

Immortals of Aveum will be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on August 22. This new date places the shooter around titles like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Blasphemous 2, and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
