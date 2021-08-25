Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed to February

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live Showcase, Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla games revealed the long-awaited sequel’s release date has been delayed. Horizon Forbidden West is now set to launch on February 18, 2022, after originally being scheduled to launch this holiday season.

In the next entry of the Horizon franchise, players will continue to play as the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn: Aloy. The threat in her latest adventure is a strange new red fauna that seems to kill everything in its path, save for the robotic giants inhabiting the Earth.

Along with a release date for Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla games revealed that a next-gen patch that enables 60 frames-per-second gameplay for Horizon Zero Dawn is now live on the PlayStation 5.

