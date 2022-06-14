During the Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Celebration livestream, Ubisoft announced that the next entry in the history-hopping series would be revealed during a special event coming in September.

The Assassin’s Creed series has been running since 2007’s original, and was an annual release from 2009’s Assassin’s Creed 2 all the way up until Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate in 2015. The next entry, Origins, would mark not only a change in the series’ release cadence to every two years, but also a change in structure, with many more RPG elements incorporated into the core gameplay.

Ubisoft made a number of announcements regarding the series, the biggest of which is that the new title will be revealed this year. No specific date for the event was given, nor were there any details on the title or setting of this new installment.

It has been reported that whatever this next Assassin’s Creed game ends up being, it began life as an expansion for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. These reports suggest that the series may forgo the massive open worlds of the prior games and present a more focused experience that brings emphasis back on the stealth and assassination mechanics. This could line up with reports that another known Assassin’s Creed project, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, is not ready for release in 2022.

Despite the somewhat large jump from the gameplay formula from Syndicate to Origins, the series has never been more successful, which many believe is mostly due to the longer gap between releases, although complaints about the ballooning size of the worlds have become more prevalent. If this next entry is indeed an upgrade to content originally planned as DLC, it may be a more palatable experience overall.

Editors' Recommendations