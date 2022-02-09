  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The next Assassin’s Creed is an upgraded Valhalla expansion

Tomas Franzese
By

Ubisoft has upgraded an expansion for 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla into a stand-alone game that could release as soon as this fall, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, this Assassin’s Creed game will be different in scope than recent games in the series. Since Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017, mainline games in the series have been sprawling open-world RPGs that could potentially last players hundreds of hours. This Assassin’s Creed game will reportedly be more focused on stealth gameplay than a large open world, partially due to being an expansion-turned-game. This change of pace might prove refreshing for fans who feel burnt out by recent Assassin’s Creed titles and are yearning for something closer to the pre-Origins formula.

Jacob Frye punches an enemy in Assassin's Creed Syndicate.
The last Assassin’s Creed game of this style was 2015’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

We also know a few details regarding the story and setting. Bloomberg claims it will star a Valhalla supporting character named Basim. Meanwhile, Eurogamer reports that this new game will take place in Baghdad, which would be a significant shift from the northern European setting of Valhalla.

Previously, Bloomberg detailed Ubisoft’s plans for Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a live service game that Ubisoft could update with new settings and content over several years. According to the February 2022 report, that project is not ready just yet. While work on Infinity has resulted in the cancellation of some titles, this Assassin’s Creed stand-alone game survived and will serve as a stopgap between Valhalla and Infinity.

Ubisoft has not confirmed any of these details. It told Bloomberg that it doesn’t comment on rumors, but has a “solid and exciting lineup of titles in our pipeline, both established brands with new story twists and features, and brand-new IPs that will continue to change the landscape of today’s video games.”

While Ubisoft has yet to officially announce the game or what platforms it will be on, this Assassin’s Creed game is expected to launch sometime in 2022 or 2023. 

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event if you missed it

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from 2021.

Best 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for February 2022

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

The best TVs for Super Bowl 2022

A man watching the Samsung 75-inch Q84A in his living room.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21 Plus Camera Module Top.

How Samsung reimagined the Galaxy Note to make the S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom White.

How to choose the best anime streaming service in 2022

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote

Uncharted director is working on a Jak and Daxter adaptation

Jak and Daxter smirk at one another.

Best desktop computer deals for February 2022

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

Windows 11’s taskbar may get a handy feature from Windows 10

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience

Surface Book vs. Surface Laptop Studio

The Surface Laptop Studio in Stage Mode.

A beginner’s guide to Lost Ark: 12 tips and tricks to get started

Crowd on NPCs in Lost Ark.

What you can (and can’t) do on your Apple Watch without your iPhone

Apple Watch Series 7 in a pocket.

How to insert a checkbox in Word

man working in private Industrious workspace with laptop.