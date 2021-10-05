  1. Gaming

Ghost Recon: Frontline is a free-to-play game with 100 player battles

By

Ubisoft is taking its Ghost Recon series into new territory with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a free-to-play, player-versus-player shooter with support for more than 100 players.

The Ghost Recon series is a Ubisoft staple. This 20-year-old military tactical shooter has many entries, dating all the way back to 2001. 2022’s Frontline marks the first time the series is stepping into the massively multiplayer online arena, following up on the disappointing Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

While the game will feature many game modes, the big highlight is on Expedition, where over 100 players will fight on teams of three to complete objectives while trekking across an open-world map featuring multiple biomes. Said objectives consist of interrogating enemies to learn their teammates’ locations (similar to Fortnite), gathering and protecting intel, and surviving during their journey. Victory is claimed by reaching the end and calling in an extraction team to escape.

Ubisoft promises that Expedition will be a highly unique experience for different players. The company highlighted that the game mode can be completed in a variety of ways. Players can call in dynamic cover, vehicles, auto turrets, and more.

Ubisoft also stated that “quicker” modes will hit Ghost Recon Frontline as well. The game will be updated on a seasonal basis with new player classes and game modes.

Though Frontline has no confirmed release date, players in Europe on Windows PC can participate in a beta test on October 14. Ghost Recon Frontline is headed to Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

Editors' Recommendations

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for October 2021

Catching a bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for October 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

The story of Metroid so far: Everything you need to know before playing Metroid Dread

Closeup of Samus from Metroid Dread.

The best 15-inch laptops for 2021

Dell XPS 15 7590 review

The best graphics cards for 2021

nvidia rtx 3060 review evga 7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide for October 2021

Fishing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Suicide Squad’s John Cena returns in the first Peacemaker teaser

John Cena in Peacemaker.

The best 14-inch laptops for 2021

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review

Everything you need to know about Amazon Virtual Security Guard

An agent watching a security video stream on a computer.

How to uninstall Microsoft Edge

A laptop running Microsoft Edge.

How to kill every Visionary in Deathloop and break the loop

A stylized image of all Deathloop Visionaries connected by string.

Why Squid Game is the most brilliantly subversive series since Black Mirror

A worker in Squid Game standing in front of the many participants in numbered jumpsuits.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends: Rivals mode tips and tricks

ghost of tsushima multiplayer legends