Ubisoft is taking its Ghost Recon series into new territory with Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a free-to-play, player-versus-player shooter with support for more than 100 players.

The Ghost Recon series is a Ubisoft staple. This 20-year-old military tactical shooter has many entries, dating all the way back to 2001. 2022’s Frontline marks the first time the series is stepping into the massively multiplayer online arena, following up on the disappointing Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

While the game will feature many game modes, the big highlight is on Expedition, where over 100 players will fight on teams of three to complete objectives while trekking across an open-world map featuring multiple biomes. Said objectives consist of interrogating enemies to learn their teammates’ locations (similar to Fortnite), gathering and protecting intel, and surviving during their journey. Victory is claimed by reaching the end and calling in an extraction team to escape.

Ubisoft promises that Expedition will be a highly unique experience for different players. The company highlighted that the game mode can be completed in a variety of ways. Players can call in dynamic cover, vehicles, auto turrets, and more.

Ubisoft also stated that “quicker” modes will hit Ghost Recon Frontline as well. The game will be updated on a seasonal basis with new player classes and game modes.

Though Frontline has no confirmed release date, players in Europe on Windows PC can participate in a beta test on October 14. Ghost Recon Frontline is headed to Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

