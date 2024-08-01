Amazon announced its August Prime Gaming lineup on Thursday, and it’s bringing some Square Enix classics. One such title is the cyberpunk RPG Deux Ex: Mankind Divided, which might scratch that stealth, crawling through vents itch.

Deus Ex is one of the more well-known cyberpunk video game franchises thanks to its innovative immersive sim mechanics. Players can approach obstacles and goals in various ways, from stealth to straight-up combat, from hacking and lock-picking to looting weapons from enemies.

The video game world might be due for a Deus Ex sequel, but it doesn’t look like it’s happening any time soon. Square Enix sold off series developer Eidos Montreal — along with Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal — to Embracer Group in 2022. Embracer began massive layoffs and restructuring in 2023, and according to Bloomberg, an in-development Deus Ex game was canceled.

This month is pretty packed, if you look beyond Deus Ex. Two older Tomb Raider games are also available to play this month: The Angel of Darkness from 2003 and The Last Revelation + Chronicles from 1999 and 2000, respectively. There’s also Baldur’s Gate 2 to go along with your free Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition from last month, and Loop Hero, an indie roguelike with one of the tightest gameplay loops I’ve ever experienced.

As is always the case with Amazon Prime Gaming, you get access for free with a Prime subscription, and you can keep them forever. They’re available on various platforms, so keep an eye on which ones might be on GOG, Epic Games, or Amazon’s app.

Here are all the games coming to Prime Gaming in August.