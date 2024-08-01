 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Play this 2016 cyberpunk classic for free on Prime Gaming this month

By
Adam Jensen breaking through glass with a sword.
Square Enix

Amazon announced its August Prime Gaming lineup on Thursday, and it’s bringing some Square Enix classics. One such title is the cyberpunk RPG Deux Ex: Mankind Divided, which might scratch that stealth, crawling through vents itch.

Deus Ex is one of the more well-known cyberpunk video game franchises thanks to its innovative immersive sim mechanics. Players can approach obstacles and goals in various ways, from stealth to straight-up combat, from hacking and lock-picking to looting weapons from enemies.

Recommended Videos

The video game world might be due for a Deus Ex sequel, but it doesn’t look like it’s happening any time soon. Square Enix sold off series developer Eidos Montreal — along with Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal — to Embracer Group in 2022. Embracer began massive layoffs and restructuring in 2023, and according to Bloomberg, an in-development Deus Ex game was canceled.

This month is pretty packed, if you look beyond Deus Ex. Two older Tomb Raider games are also available to play this month: The Angel of Darkness from 2003 and The Last Revelation + Chronicles from 1999 and 2000, respectively. There’s also Baldur’s Gate 2 to go along with your free Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition from last month, and Loop Hero, an indie roguelike with one of the tightest gameplay loops I’ve ever experienced.

As is always the case with Amazon Prime Gaming, you get access for free with a Prime subscription, and you can keep them forever. They’re available on various platforms, so keep an eye on which ones might be on GOG, Epic Games, or Amazon’s app.

Here are all the games coming to Prime Gaming in August.

  • SteamWorld Heist (GOG) — Available now
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (GOG) — Available now
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (GOG) — Available now
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles (GOG) — Available now
  • Gravity Circuit (Amazon Games App) — August 8
  • South of the Circle (GOG) — August 8
  • Loop Hero (Epic Games Store) — August 8
  • Trek to Yomi (Epic Games Store) — August 8
  • Kraken Academy!! (Amazon Games App) — August 8
  • Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition (Amazon Games App) — August 15
  • Beholder 3 (Amazon Games App) — August 15
  • Hard West 2 (GOG) — August 15
  • En Garde! (GOG) — August 15
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (GOG) — August 15
  • Grime: Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App) — August 22
  • KeyWe (Epic Games Store) — August 22
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Amazon Games App) — August 22
  • Spells & Secrets (GOG) — August 22
  • Young Souls (Amazon Games App) — August 22
  • Arcade Paradise (GOG) — August 29
  • INDUSTRIA (GOG) — August 29
  • The Collage Atlas (Amazon Games App) — August 29

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
What’s new in August 2024: 7 upcoming games to play this month
Star Wars Outlaws key art that features Kay Vess.

As we approach the start of fall and the beginning of the holiday season, the number of high-profile games released begins to go up. The AAA games that want to beat other fall titles to the punch oftentimes come out in August, while several indie games launch as it's their last chance to get some time in the limelight before a crowded fall. Last year, August even brought us the release of eventual Game of the Year winner Baldur's Gate 3.

In 2024, plenty of noteworthy games are coming out as well. Seven in particular stand out to me as ones everyone should be keeping an eye on. I've included a more comprehensive list of the games launching this month at the end of the article as well.
Volgarr the Viking 2 (August 6)

Read more
Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for August 1
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the solution to Wordle on July 16, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We've placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "PENNE." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.
Hints for today's Wordle
Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle includes the letter k.
Today’s Wordle uses one vowel.
Today's Wordle is something you might find in a classroom.

Read more
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 1
New York Times Crossword logo.

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there's something for everyone — but the newspaper's standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don't get discouraged if you can't get every single word in a puzzle.

Read more