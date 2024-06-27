Baldur’s Gate 3 was the game of 2023 almost without question, but you can go back to where the video game series all began with Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition. And if you have Amazon Prime, you can do it for free.

Amazon announced its July offerings for Prime Gaming, which includes Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, the remastered version of the classic 1998 RPG. All you have to do to own the game for free is to log into your account and hit the claim button. The only downside is that you’ll have to use the Amazon Games launcher instead of something like Steam.

While you can still play the original Baldur’s Gate (as long as you’re OK with installing a ton of mods), Enhanced Edition includes a number of modern improvements like a newer engine, cross-platform multiplayer, and an arena mode. It also comes with the main campaign and the Tales of the Sword Cost expansion, but with the addition of three new heroes to join your party. There’s even the Siege of Dragonspear DLC, if 100 hours in the base game just isn’t enough.

Other games coming to the service in July are Maneater, the open-world RPG where you play as a shark, the beat ’em up Midnight Fight Express, Cat Quest 2, Youtubers Life, and Masterplan Tycoon.

If you don’t mind streaming games instead of owning them, there are other games coming to Prime Gaming through Amazon Luna. The company is continuing its partnership with the Fallout franchise after bringing Fallout 76 to the platform for free. Now it’ll have Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. While Fortnite is available on just about every platform anyway, it will also be on Luna starting this month. Here’s the full list coming to Luna in July:

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Fortnite

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Festival

Lego Fortnite

Rocket Racing

Trackmania

Spells & Secrets

Strayed Lights

A Little Golf Journey

