 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Play the definitive edition of this classic RPG for free in July thanks to Amazon Prime

By
Your party fighting fire elementals in a bit in Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition. There's a dialogue box at the bottom and menus on both sides.
Beamdog

Baldur’s Gate 3 was the game of 2023 almost without question, but you can go back to where the video game series all began with Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition. And if you have Amazon Prime, you can do it for free.

Amazon announced its July offerings for Prime Gaming, which includes Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, the remastered version of the classic 1998 RPG. All you have to do to own the game for free is to log into your account and hit the claim button. The only downside is that you’ll have to use the Amazon Games launcher instead of something like Steam.

Recommended Videos

While you can still play the original Baldur’s Gate (as long as you’re OK with installing a ton of mods), Enhanced Edition includes a number of modern improvements like a newer engine, cross-platform multiplayer, and an arena mode. It also comes with the main campaign and the Tales of the Sword Cost expansion, but with the addition of three new heroes to join your party. There’s even the Siege of Dragonspear DLC, if 100 hours in the base game just isn’t enough.

Other games coming to the service in July are Maneater, the open-world RPG where you play as a shark, the beat ’em up Midnight Fight ExpressCat Quest 2Youtubers Life, and Masterplan Tycoon.

If you don’t mind streaming games instead of owning them, there are other games coming to Prime Gaming through Amazon Luna. The company is continuing its partnership with the Fallout franchise after bringing Fallout 76 to the platform for free. Now it’ll have Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. While Fortnite is available on just about every platform anyway, it will also be on Luna starting this month. Here’s the full list coming to Luna in July:

  • Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fortnite
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Fortnite Festival
  • Lego Fortnite
  • Rocket Racing
  • Trackmania
  • Spells & Secrets
  • Strayed Lights
  • A Little Golf Journey

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Prime Gaming’s November freebies are shockingly good
best free ps4 games rise of the tomb raider 20 year celebration

Amazon has released its list of upcoming free games with Prime Gaming for November. The list includes some heavy hitters from the previous console generation, like Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The games will be available for Prime members starting in November, and as long as they're claimed before the end of the month, they can be kept permanently.

Control Ultimate Edition includes the award-winning Control base game as well as all of its expansions and extra content. Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second game in the Tomb Raider reboot franchise and was a widely-lauded title upon release. Dragon Age Inquisition is the most recent entry in the much-loved Dragon Age franchise; fans have been begging for Dragon Age 4 for years now, and the game is reportedly in development for next-generation consoles.

Read more
Prime Day may be over, but Amazon’s holiday deals have only just begun
Amazon logo on the headquarters building.

Prime Day was a 48-hour event chock-full of sales. But, just because Prime Day is over it doesn't mean all the best sales are gone. Holiday sales have just begun and the rest of the year is going to be jam-packed with Back Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas sales. Amazon has already started listing tons of great holiday deals on tech, home goods, and more. We'll be rounding up the best offers you should know about below, so keep reading!

There are going to be a lot of new offers daily, the closer we get to Black Friday. Keep your eyes peeled for any must-have offers that go live in the run-up to the event. If you see a gadget you really want at a really low price, buy it. You can always return it later if you see a better deal pop up during Black Friday or even Cyber Monday. Amazon also extended its return policy this year to 2021, so anything you shop now can be returned by the end of January. This is particularly great if you're in charge of buying all the gifts. If your loved one doesn't like what you bought them, you have extended time to return those goods and buy them something new.

Read more
PS4/PS5 Headset Deal: Save on Turtle Beach Stealth 600 for Prime Day
save 40 on turtle beach 600 wireless headset for ps4 ps5 prime day 2020 stealth deal

With Amazon Prime Day here, that means a wide array of huge savings across the board. Gaming is always one of the main sections to receive substantial Prime Day deals with such a diverse selection of offers available. There are many Prime Day PS4 deals about, and one area to receive the sales treatment is headsets. The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 wireless gaming headset for the PS4 is available, and not only is it compatible with the PS4, but it can also be integrated with the upcoming Sony PS5, giving you a perfect reason to grab it in advance. Not only that, but it has a colossal saving of $40 to make it even more enticing -- one of the best Prime Day gaming deals we've seen to date.
BUY NOW

The headset comes with a comfortable design for maximum comfort. A microphone on the side can be flipped up, creating a nice, compact style to the whole headset. It also features a unique ProSpecs comfort-driven design, meaning that owners who wear glasses will experience no uncomfortable pressure when wearing the headset. Each speaker is 50mm in size for powerful, high-quality audio. Being wireless with a 15-hour battery life, players can go the whole day in comfort and not have to worry about the battery failing.

Read more