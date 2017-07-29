‘Dragon Quest XI’ coming to America and Europe, confirmed by Square Enix

Why it matters to you American and European gamers who have been waiting to play Dragon Quest XI with localization will finally get their chance in 2018.

Dragon Quest XI was just released in Japan on July 29, 2017. While Japanese fans are enjoying the game, Western gamers may feel a bit left out. But that is all going to change, thanks to an announcement from game designer Yuji Horii. He took to the Dragon Quest YouTube channel to announce that the game is currently undergoing localization for both Europe and America.

“Well, let me take this opportunity to announce that the localization for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age has already begun,” Horii said in the video. “The game is currently being localized into five languages, including English.”

There’s also going to be a change to the subtitle when it’s released in the West. Right now, the game is titled Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time in Japan. But in the West, it will be titled Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Both titles make sense, given the context of the latest Dragon Quest game. Our protagonist must regain his lost memories while figuring out where he fits in the world.

A specific release date wasn’t announced in the YouTube video. All we know is that localization will be complete by 2018, and the game will most likely be released in the same year. So we will have to wait just a little while longer before we’re able to play. The game was released in Japan for the 3DS and Playstation 4. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development. Last year, Horii confirmed that the game would be coming to the Switch — which at the time was called the NX.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is the eleventh entry in the Dragon Quest video game series. The role-playing series first started way back in 1986 with the very first game. The plot for most Dragon Quest titles consists of a hero going out on an adventure, trying to save the world from an evil enemy. And throughout the game, the hero has other characters joining him along the way.

Last year marked the 30 year anniversary for the series. More details about the game’s release in 2018 will be announced this fall.