Pokémon is coming to Switch this November, will play nice with Pokémon Go

We’ve heard rumors over the last few weeks about new Pokémon games for the Switch with the titles Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, but we need not speculate any longer. The Pokémon Company has confirmed both games, arriving later this year. They take clear inspiration from the popular mobile game, Pokémon Go, and they appear built from the ground up to connect directly with that experience. The trailer calls this “Your first adventure in a new style,” and that slogan isn’t kiding.

Revealed during a special Pokémon press conference in Tokyo late Tuesday night, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is developed by Game Freak, and aims to bring the same fun exploration you experience in the mobile Pokémon Go to the Nintendo Switch. In the first trailer, we see a trainer running around a fully 3D environment with Pikachu at his side, just like we did back when Pokémon Yellow released nearly two decades ago. Yet the graphical style and monster selection appears closely linked — perhaps even identical to — the mobile version.

Speaking of Pokémon Go, the two games will feature connectivity. You’ll be able to send your mobile monsters from the Kanto region to your Switch to hang out, and you can send presents back to Pokémon Go from your Switch. The trailer didn’t specify what this present would be, other than “a special Pokémon.” It isn’t just about catching the Pokémon, though — you’ll also be able to use them in battle much like you would in a “core” Pokémon game.

Only one Joy-Con controller is needed to play, and when you’re ready to capture a new monster, all you have to do swing the controller forward as if it were a Poké Ball. A friend can enter the game to explore alongside you with a second Joy-Con controller, and you can even throw two Poké Balls simultaneously, which will then combine to create a more effective one. Co-op battles also appear to be in the game, though one appears for only a few seconds in the trailer.

If the Joy-con seems too mundane, you can instead use the new Poké Ball Plus accessory. After “throwing” it and capturing your target, you’ll hear the Pokémon through a speaker on the device. You can then take the Pokémon with you and show it off to friends. Seriously! The Poké Ball Plus will be able to connect to Pokémon Go on phones, as well.

Though this new game resembles a game we might see on the 3DS, Game Freak is already working on another role-playing Pokémon game for release on the Switch late next year. That one, presumably, will be more akin to a “core” Pokémon title — though at this point it might not be safe to assume anything.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! release for Nintendo Switch on November 16, alongside the Poké Ball Plus.