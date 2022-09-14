On September 14, Microsoft held another ID@Xbox stream to highlight many titles in the works for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S by independent developers. While not every game shown is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, quite a few of them are, and they paint a promising picture for the subscription service’s future before you even consider Microsoft’s impending first-party lineup.

The ID@Xbox Fall Showcase highlighted that this month alone we’re getting rhythm shooter Metal Hellsinger, wacky racing game You Suck at Parking, mythological sim management game Amazing Cultivation Simulator, and intense 2D action game Moonscars on the service. More games are poised to hit the service in 2023, with the highlights being the social deduction game Eville and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, a sequel to the hilarious 2021 game Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Turnip Boy has a gun now).

This is the full list of games shown that are already on or are coming soon to Xbox Game Pass over the course of the next year:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

The Big Con

Eville

Homestead Arcana

Metal: Hellsinger

Moonscars

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Valheim

Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season

You Suck at Parking

Even if you don’t have Xbox Game Pass, some other games soon might pique your interest. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed continues to show potential ahead of its launch next month, Call of the Wild: The Angler and Cities: Skylines‘ Plaza & Prominades DLC should appeal to simulation fans, and titles like Born of Bread, Let’s Cook Together 2, Shoulders of Giants, Song of Iron 2, Spiderheck, and Ynglet left good first impressions.