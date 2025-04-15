 Skip to main content
Leaked images of the Oblivion remaster suggest it will be here soon

By
This is the trailer for the 2006 version of Oblivion.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake has been a hot rumor for a while now, and a new set of leaked images suggest there might actually be some substance to it. The developer Virtuos has supposedly leaked images on its website, and fans snagged screen grabs of them before they were promptly removed. Trying to load the images now gives a 403 forbidden error.

As for when the game will actually drop, that’s not clear — although Eurogamer says it could shadow drop as soon as next week on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series. And yes, it should be part of Xbox Game Pass. Time to arm up and return to Kvatch. Beware the imps.

The side-by-side comparison shown by Wario64 gives a good idea of what the game might look like, and all we can say is…wow. The Ayleid Ruins have gotten a glow-up (as best as ancient structures can, anyway) and the Spriggans look decidedly more frightening than before. The water surrounding the lake shows reflections of the ruins and the dock in it, and the abundance of shrubbery on the ground is a welcome change from the often-fuzzy textures of the original game.

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered pics found on developer Virtuous website https://t.co/k7D10duibJ pic.twitter.com/47aWptFCVA

— Wario64 (@Wario64) April 15, 2025

Rumors of a remake first popped up in 2020 after the leak of several internal documents, and then again in 2023 when a former Virtuos employee said a remake was in the works. It’s more than just a prettier version of the game, too; according to another Virtuos employee, all of the game’s systems have been tweaked, including stamina, sneaking, blocking, and more.

According to Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, the Oblivion remaster will the week of April 21. Grubb is is a major voice in the industry with decades of experience. According to Grubb, he has received confirmation of the release from an unnamed source. While it’s still a rumor and should be taken as such, Grubb has a solid track record when it comes to leaks.

We’ll have to wait for official news for confirmation, but these screenshots look phenomenal and stir hope for a modern revisit to Skyrim’s predecessor.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
