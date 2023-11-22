 Skip to main content
I love this Lamborghini Countach Lego set, and it’s 15% off for Black Friday

Briley Kenney
A child playing with the Lamborghini Countach Lego set.
When you dig deep into the prices of the best Black Friday deals, you’ll come across many amazing Black Friday LEGO deals with incredible discounts. There are a lot of different sets available, spanning so many different universes and properties, from Star Wars and Harry Potter to the animated LEGO movies. But, by far, one of my favorites is this LEGO Lamborghini Countach set that’s perfect for all ages. It features a replica Lamborghini model with a Minifigure, buildable across over 260 pieces. Of course, this is LEGO, so you can mix and match with other sets to make your own creations, too. Normally $20, it’s just $17 for Black Friday, a modest discount of $3 or 15%. Hurry, though. It won’t be on sale for long.

Why you should buy this Lamborghini Countach LEGO set for Black Friday

Picture yourself cruisin’ down the sunset strip in a gorgeous white Lamborghini Countach with its sleek profile, retro-inspired design, and iconic performance. Okay, so, realistically, maybe you can’t afford the real thing like me, and that’s okay. The next best thing is this 260+ piece LEGO set that allows you to build it all yourself. You can build it for your geek or man cave, build it with your kids, or just keep it as a collector’s item in the box if that’s what you prefer to do. It comes with the car and all the parts to build it, plus a racing minifigure with a wrench and helmet.

You can build it the old-fashioned way with the instructions that come included, or you can use the LEGO Building Instructions App, which shows you how to do everything right on your phone or tablet. Either way, you get a helping of instructions just the way you like them.

Packed with realistic details, once this LEGO car is assembled, you can use it like any other, racing over floors, terrain, or any number of strange surfaces — ever tried to race a car over gravel outdoors? It’s stunning from ever angle and every bit as beautiful as the real thing. Meant for ages 8 and up, there is no shortage of varying car designs if the Countach is not your preferred whip.

Right now, for Black Friday, Amazon is offering this LEGO Lamborghini Countach for $3 or 15% off, which drops the price to an incredible $17. That’s about the price of your average cheeseburger these days. Better yet, this would make an excellent holiday gift or stocking stuffer for little ones.

Briley Kenney
