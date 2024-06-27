 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo cut the price of this gaming chair by $150

By
Lenovo Office Depot RS Gaming RGX Chair
Lenovo

Sitting at a computer for several hours a day can be pretty bad for health, especially since the majority of budget-friendly chairs you’ll find tend not to be made for long daily usage. That’s where gaming chairs can come in, and while there are a lot of different types with various health benefits, even the most basic gaming chairs will offer a couple of great features. For example, this Lenovo gaming RGX chair is a great option for those who don’t want to spend a ton, especially since it has been discounted to $200 from its original $350 price tag.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Office Depot RS Gaming RGX Chair

One nice thing about this gaming chair from Lenovo is that it has a high back that not only gives you a lot of upper-back support but also gives you a bit more lumbar support than a straight-backed chair. It’s also slightly winged on the sides, so it hugs you a bit and gives you a bit more support on your sides as well, which is a great addition. Finally, there is a vent at the top, and while it’s not massive, it’s big enough that it should offer you some level of cooling when you’re sitting down for long hours.

Another great form of support is the fact that it can handle up to 275 pounds, which is great for heavier folks. That said, the one downside is that the arms aren’t adjustable in and out, so if you have a larger waist, you should make sure that the armrests aren’t going to be biting into you. Luckily, the armrests can be raised up and out of the way, so if you don’t care that much about the armrests or are ok with using just one side, that’s another option, too.

Overall, the Lenovo Office Depot RS Gaming RGX Chair is a pretty solid mid-range option, and with the deal from Lenovo that knocks it down to just $200, it’s well worth considering. That said, if you’d like a few more options or this Lenovo chair isn’t quite what you’re looking for, check out some of these other great gaming chair deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Alienware gaming headsets are on sale at Dell today
The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset on a white background.

Dell has some excellent gaming headset deals today with substantial discounts on the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset as well as the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. If you’re looking for a new way to listen while you play, you’re going to love these. Covering different budgets, we’re here to take a deeper look at what both headsets offer. Check them out now before the deal ends.
Alienware Wired Gaming Headset -- $60, was $90

The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset promises precision audio wrapped up in a super comfy design. It offers hi-res audio with a frequency response of 20 - 40,000Hz with Dolby Atmos spatial audio backing up the Hi-rest certified drivers. That means crisp and clear sound with spatial audio meaning you can detect exactly where something is coming from such as a gunshot in the distance during a game of Fortnite. It has adaptable USB and 3.5mm connections so you can connect to your PC or other 3.5mm compatible devices. Its retractable boom mic helps clear out ambient sound when you’re speaking so your voice is the focus. There’s also AI-driven noise cancelation to further aid communication. With soft memory foam ear pads, you’ll easily be able to wear the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset for long sessions without a hitch.

Read more
Best gaming console deals: cheapest prices on PS5, Xbox S and X and Switch
father and son playing video games

If you've always wanted to pick up a gaming console but have been putting it off for prices to get a bit better, now is the perfect time to pick something up. With many great Xbox Series S and X deals, PlayStation 5 deals, and Nintendo Switch deals to pick from, you can grab something for a relatively cheap price. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals below, including both new and refurbished options where available.
Xbox Series S 1TB -- starting at $330, was $380

The Xbox Series S is the less powerful but cheaper option out of the newest generation Xbox line. When comparing the Xbox Series S versus the Xbox Series X, the Series S takes a hit in all the component categories. That means it's not quite as fast. But if you're not hung up on getting the optimal performance out of your system, you'll actually notice very few differences. The two biggest ones are the Series S's inability to play in 8K, and its lack of a disc drive. Most people don't even have 8K TVs, so that shouldn't be an issue. If you're alright with downloading all of your games straight to the console's memory (and you have a separate DVD or Blu-Ray player), the Series S will work fine. It's quite a bit smaller anyway, and easier to fit on a shelf.

Read more
A 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $134? You read that right
The Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor on a white background, with a futuristic soldier on the screen.

If you've already blown most of your budget on gaming PC deals and don't have much to spend on a screen upgrade, don't worry because you can take advantage of this amazing offer from Walmart. The 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor, which is already relatively affordable at its original price of $250, is down to an even cheaper $134 following a $116 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining for this bargain, so if you want to get this gaming monitor for nearly half-price, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor
While the brand isn't familiar for most gamers, the 27-inch Crua CR270C curved gaming monitor is a budget-friendly screen that punches above its price with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars after more than 1,700 reviews. The 27-inch display falls within our computer monitor buying guide's recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and its Full HD resolution will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games.

Read more