The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an upcoming action-adventure game from Daedalic Entertainment. The studio is well-known for its long list of critically acclaimed indie titles — including the popular Deponia series — although Gollum looks to be its most high-profile creation to date.

Because of this, Daedalic is being cautious about releasing info to the public. Despite being revealed in 2019, only bits and pieces have been shared in the years since. However, between a few trailers and developer interviews, the game has slowly taken shape. Here’s everything we know about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum info at a glance

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA

Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment/NACON

Release date

Daedalic Entertainment is yet to give Gollum an official release date. However, the studio recently revealed it has been delayed to 2022 and will now be teaming up with NACON. The game was originally intended to launch sometime in 2021, although unannounced issues during development have since changed those plans.

Which platforms is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launching on?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is slated to launch on PC, current-gen, and last-gen platforms. It was originally revealed as a next-gen only title, although the team has since tacked on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch as launch consoles.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailers

Several trailers exist for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, most of which are of the cinematic variety. Everything we’ve see so far looks better than some of the original images released in May 2020, and recent trailers have only made the wait for Gollum more difficult. You can check out all four videos below:

A Split Personality – Cinematic Trailer

Released during The Game Awards 2021, the latest trailer offers a closer look at Gollum and the world he’ll be sneaking around in when the game launches.

A Unique Promise

Harald Riegler of Daedalic Entertainment sits down for a brief interview about Gollum’s world, mechanics, and overarching storyline.

Sneak Peek Trailer

It’s less than a minute in length, but it’s still one of the best looks we’re yet to have of the game.

Teaser Trailer

It’s a teaser trailer, so this short clip offers more questions than it does answers. It’s still worth a watch, however, as it’s one of the few official videos we have related to the upcoming title.

Gameplay

Unlike most other games that bear The Lord of the Rings branding, Gollum will not feature any serious combat. “The game mixes stealth with vertical climbing parkour,” said lead game designer Martin Wilkes. “If you want a reference you might think of it as similar to Prince of Persia. It is mostly a non-combat game, but Gollum will be able to stealthily take out enemies. However, this will not be easy and always come with big risks. We want players to carefully weigh these encounters. After all, Gollum’s strengths lie in cunning not combat.”

As far as how this will translate to moment-to-moment gameplay, expect to be triggering a lot of environmental hazards. While Gollum won’t be using weapons, he can lead his foes into deadly traps — and will even benefit from the special abilities of allies he’ll meet throughout his adventure.

When not in combat, you’ll be making some pretty big decisions during tense conversations with NPCs. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will feature a branching narrative that changes based on your decisions — will you listen to the corrupted Gollum or the slightly-more-innocent Smeagol? These choices will directly impact your gameplay experience, although the specifics remain murky.

The world you’ll be exploring in Gollum is a mixture of linear stages and open-world environments. “Some levels are completely open in all three dimensions and can be explored freely, while others are more linear but often with alternative routes where players can, for example, decide if they’d rather sneak around some guards or take a risky parkour route in vertiginous heights to pass the next segment,” said Wilkes.

Overall, it seems that Gollum will provide a unique combination of stealth, puzzles, and narrative-driven action. It’s unlike any other Lord of the Rings game we’ve ever seen and sounds like a promising mixture of gameplay elements.

Multiplayer

Daedalic is yet to reveal any plans for multiplayer. As it stands, Gollum is a single-player experience. Multiplayer doesn’t seem like a reasonable addition, either, as much of the fun would be lost if you could no longer make your own choices during cutscenes. Still, it’s possible some form of co-op could find its way into Gollum, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

DLC plans

No DLC plans have been announced by Daedalic. Like all big releases, however, we expect to see some form of post-release support.

Pre-order bonuses

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum does not yet have a release date, and therefore does not have any pre-orders available. Several of Daedalic’s older titles received pre-order bonuses — Chaos on Deponia was offered to players who pre-ordered Goodbye Deponia — so Gollum may receive similar treatment when it finally gets an official launch date.

