The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will finally release this May

Daedelic Entertainment and Nacon’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a new release date. After a couple of delays, the unique Lord of the Rings game now has a May 25 release date. This news came alongside a new story trailer for the game, which teases the characters and enemies the titular character will encounter over the course of their adventure, like Gandalf and an emissary of Sauron.

This game will provide a more in-depth look at Gollum’s perspective on the events of the Lord of the Rings saga than we’ve seen before, and it looks and plays much differently than any other Lord of the Rings games before it. Combat is deemphasized; instead, players will spend their time climbing around recognizable Lord of the Rings locales, stealth-killing enemies that get in their way, and making multiple choices between what Gollum and what Smeagol want to do.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was first announced in 2020 with a 2021 release window. It didn’t come out that year and was pushed back to 2022. Things were shaping up nicely for a September 1, 2022 launch, but Daedelic Entertainment delayed it indefinitely just over a month before release so the developers could deliver “the best possible experience.” While they said it was only going to be delayed “by a few months” at a time, fans will have waited nearly nine extra months by the time it releases.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on May 25. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development, but it still has a vaguer “later this year” release window.

