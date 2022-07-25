 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed ‘a few months’ to meet player expectations

Joseph Yaden
By

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed by “a few months” in order to meet the community’s expectations, the game’s developer has announced. It was supposed to launch September 1, but will now release at a later, undisclosed date.

This was confirmed via the game’s official Twitter account today, with a message from developer Daedalic Entertainment. It’s unclear when the game will launch now, but Daedalic said it will update the community with the exact timing “in the near future.” Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s possible this game will now come out in 2023 if it doesn’t manage to make a November or December release.

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF

&mdash; The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

This isn’t the first time The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed. It was first planned for a 2021 release window but was pushed to 2022. The most recent delay comes after the official gameplay reveal, which was shown during a Nacon event. The gameplay trailer was criticized for looking undercooked, with many YouTube commenters expressing concern for its overall quality. It seems developer Daedalic and publisher Nacon took these criticisms to heart, opting to extend development time rather than rushing it out this year. This is Daedalic’s biggest project to date, so it makes sense the studio wants to take more time to ensure it meets expectations.

As its name suggests, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum takes players on a journey as Gollum/Sméagol. Unlike many other games based on The Lord of the Rings, Gollum won’t feature traditional combat, instead leaning into stealth and platforming mechanics with light puzzle elements. It will also include branching narrative decisions that will hopefully give us reasons to replay the game.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is still slated to launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Hobbits, dragons, and Wakanda Forever: the best moments of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The Rock hovers over the ground at SDCC 2022.

Anker’s next-gen GaN chargers offer more power in smaller packages

Anker 747 Ganprime charger in black.

NFL+ replaces NFL Game Pass, still isn’t the new Sunday Ticket

NFL Plus on an iPhone.

Google Drive, Docs, and other apps are getting way better on Android tablets

new workspace updates for android tablets.

Play ‘spot the difference’ with Google’s new Play Store logo

Google's redesigned Google Play logo.

Best MacBook deals and sales for July 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Intel Raptor Lake finally makes DDR5 memory worth it

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

Halo Infinite co-op will not include online matchmaking

Two Spartans side by side in Halo Infinite.

OnePlus 10T skips the alert slider and Hasselblad camera

oneplus 10t launch missing alert slider hasselblad camera explanation official renders

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Google, Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus camera test exposes poor performers

The Pixel 6, iPhone SE, Galaxy A53, and Nord 2T camera modules.

You’ll never guess what hackers are using Microsoft Calculator for

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey