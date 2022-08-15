 Skip to main content
A Lord of the Rings game is in the works from the studio that created the films’ VFX

DeAngelo Epps
By

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, just announced that it has a new Lord of the Rings game on the way. The new title is being worked on with partner Weta Workshop. It’s the latest in a string of Lord of the Rings games announced and on the way this year.

We’re thrilled to announce that we have partnered with @WetaWorkshop to publish a new game set in the literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. We look forward to sharing more about the project in the future! pic.twitter.com/z9HxvXe7Da

&mdash; Private Division (@PrivateDivision) August 15, 2022

We know that the new title will be set in Middle-earth, but that’s all for now. However, fans can be assured that this may be one of the most accurate games released under the franchise name to date thanks to Weta Workshop, which is known for its screen work on The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, along with other movies like James Cameron’s Avatar and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. The company recently established an interactive game division and is using it to bring this new partnership with Private Division to life.

The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories,” said Michael Worosz, chief strategy officer for Take-Two Interactive and head of Private Division. “No entity is better equipped than the team at Weta Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience.”

While the title has no set release date, Private Division states in a press release email that it’s expecting it to release during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2024.

Another Lord of the Rings game, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, is expected to release later this year or early next year. The game originally was set to launch on September 1, but was delayed in order to “meet player expectations.

