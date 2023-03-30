 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is unintentionally delightful

Gabriel Moss
By

One does not simply walk into Mordor; instead, one might opt to climb up a wall of vines or jump from platform to platform. That’s the crux of what The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is all about.

The game positions the player as the classic Lord of the Rings villain, shining light on his previously unexplored backstory, which includes his capture and subsequent escape from the clutches of evil. It’s a novel concept that I wasn’t exactly sure would work before trying it out for myself. Given all that, I knew I needed to play The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at PAX East, and after going hands-on with it, I came away with mixed thoughts that lean positive, with more than a few caveats.

Related Videos
lord of the rings gollum stealth gameplay

An evolution of Lord of the Rings games

I grew up playing games like The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and The Lord of the Rings Online, all of which are legendary games that reinforced my love of Tolkien’s world in broad strokes across each of their respective genres. Going into my demo, I really wasn’t sure how well the rather unconventional The Lord of the Rings: Gollum would fit into all of that and sit with me. Of any of the Lord of the Rings video game adaptations I’ve played, it’s most similar to the opening sequences of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring for the PlayStation 2, which has its players sneaking out of The Shire as Frodo and company. But that comparison is only at a very rudimentary level.

Gollum is a platformer at heart, combining the world scale of the aforementioned The Fellowship of the Ring with Assassin’s Creed-inspired stealth sequences and some Tomb Raider-esque ledge-to-ledge platforming. Instead of exploring ancient ruins, though, you’re following linear, obstacle-riddled passages as Gollum. It doesn’t always work. The demo build suffered from frame rate issues – at least on the computer I was provided – that muddied its animations and made its moment-to-moment action feel somewhat disjointed. Thankfully, this is something the developers can polish up before its release in May. What has me more concerned is the game’s balance between its humor and gameplay.

This game’s sillier tone might turn off quite a few hardcore Tolkien fans, but this actually made it a more enjoyable experience for me. Unfortunately, the platforming and punishing stealth sections sometimes felt at odds with its character-driven storytelling.

What is it, my precious?

Daedalic Entertainment’s intention with this game was to expand Gollum’s story and give players a new lens through which to view Middle-earth itself. Gollum makes for an unconventional, but interesting video game protagonist who has a unique stature. He can sneak, climb, jump, and wall-run, but he can’t attack enemies directly. This forces you to come up with alternative ways to avert danger by sneaking behind them before taking them down. This is where things can get annoying, as Gollum’s controls weren’t as responsive as I’d hoped, and you get an instant “Game Over” screen when the player is spotted, even from a distance.

Such moments are poorly telegraphed. There’s an awareness bar that appears above an enemy’s head when you’re in danger of being spotted, but it can be unpredictable. This issue was frustrating, and there’s a clear dissonance between that gameplay and significantly more entertaining moments, like when I hid behind a bush and listened to two patrolling orcs talk about which of them was going to single-handedly take on the giant spider queen Shelob. Meat is clearly back on the menu, and Mordor’s corporate ladder has never been livelier.

A close-up of Gollum.

Gollum’s character model also takes some getting used to. His big green eyes and baby face are definitely not what fans might expect, and this version of Gollum certainly misses out on drawing from the phenomenal look that performance actor Andy Serkis gave Peter Jackson’s interpretation of the same character in his genre-defining live-action adaptations. Still, I do appreciate The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s clear nod to Ralph Bakshi’s 1978 animated adaptation here, as Gollum’s eyes are bright green, and are the only thing you’ll see glinting out from behind foliage when hw’s hiding.

Gollum’s look can also lead to some unintentionally funny moments, like when I missed a jump and caused Gollum to land headfirst into a rock and watched his body crumble as a “Game Over” message appeared on the screen. This caused some guy standing behind me to joke that this is how Gollum canonically dies in this universe and was even funnier because it happened during one of the titular character’s monologues, of which there are many.

Getting Gollum’s perspective

This story is competently told through Gollum’s perspective as he narrates the events of his escape from Sauron’s clutches to Gandalf in an elven prison. But I’m not sure how strong The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s narrative is ultimately going to be in its final version, given how little time I was granted to get a feel for the characterizations of its major characters. A handful of classic Tolkien characters did show up during the cutscene at the beginning of my demo.

The perpetually serious-faced Elven king Thranduil made an appearance, and Gandalf retained his signature wizardly presence, even though some admittedly minor alterations to both characters’ appearances may upset longtime fans. My favorite bits of storytelling happened when I found some interesting spots where I could observe different items in the world. Gollum would give his thoughts on what he was looking at in these moments, providing a perspective on this world I haven’t really experienced before.

lord of the rings gollum stealth

The occasional neat lore bits aside, I can’t help but be worried that the defining moment of my 30-minute demo was when that guy joked about how Gollum died in a funny way as I was struggling to climb and carry out the game’s platforming. Still, I couldn’t help but smile at how it all came together.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum still feels a little too undercooked for its slated May 26 release date, but even when it doesn’t work as intended, it’s still fun to play. I’m definitely excited to play more when it launches on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
If you love game history, you need to try Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
atari 50 impressions nintendo switch logo

Video game collections are becoming more common these days as companies look back on their past. That’s great for game preservation, but collections like Super Mario 3D All-Stars can ultimately feel underwhelming when the end product is little more than a simple port. Atari’s classic lineup of games is no stranger to this treatment; you can play an Atari 2600 game collection on pretty much any platform you desire. Due to the overwhelming amount of Atari collections out there, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration might not seem like a compelling release at first.
That’s why it’s more of a surprise that it sets a new standard for this kind of game collection.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Trailer
In practice, Atari 50 feels like a museum exhibit-turned-video game. It made me feel like I was walking through the Smithsonian’s The Art of Video Games exhibit for the first time, except everything is about Atari's 50-year history. Not only does Atari 50 contain everything from Pong to some of the weirdest titles the Atari Jaguar had to offer, but it embellishes those games with trivia, scans of game-related material from the time, and video interviews with people connected to them. Anyone who loves gaming history owes it to themselves to check out Atari 50.
Eclipsing other collections
Digital Eclipse has been bringing old games to new platforms for years -- it made Atari game collections for the original PlayStation. Over time, it has slowly put more effort into its approach, moving beyond mere emulation. Earlier this year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection included the Turtle’s Lair, which had boxes, manuals, ads, catalogs, comics, TV show clips, and development document. Atari 50 takes that one step further by transforming similar content into exhibit-like Interactive Timelines.
From its title screen, you can immediately access almost all of Atari 50’s 100-plus game lineup. The real draw, though, is choosing one of five Interactive Timelines recounting Atari’s 50-year history. Arcade Origins focuses on the founding of Atari, its earliest success, weird prototypes, and classic arcade games that were released from 1971 to 1984. “Birth of the Console” is about the creation, hits, and triumphs of the Atari 2600, while “High and Lows” discusses the video game crash of 1983 and how the Atari 5200 and 7800 fared during it.
The context art is created in and the legacy it leaves behind are as important as the art itself ...

Meanwhile, “The Dawn of PCs” recounts Atari’s efforts in the PC space from the Atari 400 and 800 in 1979 until the rare Atari Falcon’s release in 1992. Finally, “The 1990s and Beyond” covers everything else, emphasizing the Atari Lynx handheld and 32-bit Atari Jaguar home console. Games will pop up as players navigate these timelines, and you can play them at the press of a button. As is always the case with Digital Eclipse collections, the emulation is smooth, and players can access various visual filters and even the instruction manuals when pausing.
On top of that, almost every game included has some piece of trivia, scanned development document or ad, preserved commercial, or relevant interview to check out. Notable former Atari developers like Pong creator Al Alcorn and programmer Tod Frye frequently appear in these videos, but other prominent industry figures like Double Fine’s Tim Schafer and former Epic Games dev Cliff Bleszinski show up to offer their thoughts. The context art is created in and the legacy it leaves behind are as important as the art itself, so it’s incredible to see Digital Eclipse’s effort to include all this supplemental information.

Read more
The Callisto Protocol is a confidently disgusting Dead Space spiritual successor
Jacob Lee aims a gun at an enemy in The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is a spiritual successor to Dead Space, and it's not hiding that fact. From the unsettling aesthetics to the limb-slicing combat to the player’s HP being displayed on the main character’s body, it’s clear that Dead Space creator Glen Schofield is trying to capture lightning in a bottle twice with Striking Distance Studios' debut game.
The most surprising part? The team might have actually pulled it off.
Digital Trends played about an hour and a half of The Callisto Protocol on PS5, all of which took place within the game’s third chapter: Habitat. My adventure through a ruined water purification facility highlighted the strengths of the game’s visuals, sound design, and difficulty that make me fear for the protagonist's life in the same way I did for Isaac Clarke in the original Dead Space.
The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
Gross protocol 
In The Callisto Protocol, players try to escape the Black Iron Prison on Jupiter's Callisto moon after a mysterious alien force attacks, killing and destroying anything in its way. In the game’s third chapter, I was tasked with making my way through a water purification facility as I tried to get on a train to take me to another part of this doomed detention center. The narrative was light during this demo, mainly involving environmental storytelling and the occasional transmission from when the Black Iron Prison fell into chaos.
The main character of The Callisto Protocol, Jacob Lee, is portrayed by Josh Duhamel. The protagonist being a Hollywood star didn’t make too much of a difference during my demo, as the dialogue was minimal (he mostly just grunted or screamed). It’s hard to tell if Jacob will become as memorable or iconic as Isaac Clarke based on the time I've spent with him so far.
Even with some light narrative hooks, I felt motivated to complete my objectives and get off this moon because of how disgusting Black Iron Prison is. Really, it's downright gross. From visuals to sound design, everything in The Callisto Protocol is purposefully off-putting and icky. Dead Space’s influence in the creation of its world is evident, as I trekked through a primarily brown and dirty sci-fi facility with grotesque aliens that wanted nothing else but to slaughter me. Though I wouldn't use the word "pretty" to describe Black Iron Prison, I don't need that as a knock on its visual quality. On the contrary, it looks fantastic.

As I completed the objective, I had to trudge through lots of dirty and slimy water, blood and guts, and alien goo. The sound design is equally pulpy and visceral, as every squishy noise added to the unsettling ambiance. Even the PS5’s DualSense helps pump that up with detailed haptic feedback reflecting whatever my character was doing. While this isn’t a new concept by any means, this team executed it with the same confidence that helped spawn Dead Space, which is getting a remake soon.
Uncomfortably good 
The Callisto Protocol stresses you out through gameplay, as combat encounters can be quite challenging. Like in Dead Space, any aliens the player comes across are significantly stronger than Jacob Lee and can kill him quickly if you aren’t careful. Disabling enemies by shooting their limbs is just as important as landing the killing blow. If you run out of your limited ammo or the enemy gets too close, you’ll have to resort to melee combat.
Players can dodge and block attacks by pointing the control stick in the right direction during melee combat. I didn’t get the hang of this during my demo, but there’s clearly some unexplored depth there. Alternatively, players can use the GRP to pick up objects (or enemies) and throw them. Occasionally, you’ll encounter deadly machines you can throw enemies into, and these are some of the most satisfying power trip moments.
It’s just as easy for Jacob Lee to die. Ammo is scarce, melee combat requires precision, and the camera is so close to Jacob Lee’s back that it’s hard to deal with enemies that pop up behind you. The best encounters in the Dead Space series were about spacing and targeting the right limbs, and every The Callisto Protocol battle I fought was crafted with that same mentality. And if you do fail and die, you’re greeted with a hyper-visceral death scene, like Jacob Lee’s face getting torn off.

Read more
Two years later, the PS5 could never live up to its performance promises
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

The seams of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are starting to crack. Over the past week, two games launched that challenged the status quo for performance on current-gen consoles: A Plague Tale Requiem and Gotham Knights. Unlike nearly all console releases since 2020, both games shipped locked at 30 frames per second (fps) without a performance mode.

In late 2020, when the Xbox Series X and PS5 debuted, the norm was that players could opt for a high resolution at 30 fps or sacrifice a bit of visual fidelity for a smooth 60 fps. Sony never explicitly said the PS5 would always deliver a smooth 60 fps (Microsoft hinted at it), but that has been the expectation over the past two years. That's changing, and the situation won't improve going forward, especially for these third-party releases.
Next-gen, aging

Read more