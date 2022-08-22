 Skip to main content
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has a substantial season pass

Cristina Alexander
By

Nintendo announced that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will get a Season Pass. The company also announced it will be part of the Gold Edition of the game.

The Season Pass, which will be packaged into the Gold Edition, contains upcoming DLCs that will introduce additional story content with new heroes, quests, and battles. Other things that come with the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are the base game and the Galactic Prestige Pack, which includes three new stylish weapon skins for your team that can be unlocked immediately.

Get ready to save the galaxy in style with the #MarioRabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition! Includes access to the Season Pass and the Galactic Prestige Collection. Coming to #NintendoSwitch on Oct. 20!

Pre-orders available now: https://t.co/835sEsmzQV pic.twitter.com/ON8bXqaMYl

&mdash; Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 22, 2022

The key art for the Season Pass is reminiscent of the cover art for the Super Mario Galaxy soundtrack, which featured Mario in a star-spangled blue silhouette against a gold background. Nintendo using the same color pattern and design for the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Season Pass, with the addition of Rabbid Peach and a Spark, is a perfect callback to the classic Wii game 15 years after its release. Super Mario Galaxy has since been ported over to the Nintendo Switch via the limited-run Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope‘s predecessor, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, also got a Season Pass. That one included the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC, 16 new weapons, eight extra solo missions, and 5 new co-op maps. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition will cost you $90, because it nets you more than the base game.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope — both the regular and Gold Edition — is set to release on October 20.

