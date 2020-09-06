Scalpers have started selling pre-orders for physical copies of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch, taking advantage of the game’s limited release.

Nintendo revealed Super Mario 3D All-Stars as part of Super Mario’s 35th anniversary. The game bundles Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, with all three titles receiving improved HD resolutions and 16:9 aspect ratios.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, however, will only be available for purchase in both physical and digital formats until March 31, 2021. While there are options for players to pre-order the game from retailers such as Amazon and GameStop, scalpers have started hoarding pre-orders and selling them at inflated prices.

Scalpers are listing pre-orders for Super Mario 3D All-Stars on websites such as eBay for as high as $130, which is more than double the game’s retail price of $60.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will roll out for the Nintendo Switch on September 18, after which it will be available for more than six months. This should give players enough time to secure physical copies of the game without having to resort to paying bloated prices.

Digital Trends has reached out to Nintendo for comments on scalpers taking advantage of Super Mario 3D All-Stars‘ limited release, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Super Mario‘s 35th anniversary

In addition to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo is celebrating Super Mario‘s 35th anniversary with battle royale Super Mario Bros. 35, a port of Super Mario 3D World from the Nintendo Wii U, and a new expansion named Bowser’s Fury, an augmented reality racing game Mario Kart Home Circuit, and a new Game & Watch with Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels.

