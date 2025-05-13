Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra takes GTA 6’s lead and moves to 2026

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been delayed from its initial 2025 release until “early 2026,” according to a social media announcement from its team. There has been little to no news about the game in recent months, so the delay doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The team also didn’t reveal the exact reason for the delay.

“Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision,” the post reads. “We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon!”

This is the second highly anticipated game to move out of the 2025 holiday season, following in the footsteps of Grand Theft Auto 6. It joins a lineup of other notable games that were meant to launch in 2025, including Fable.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra delayed to early 2026 — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-05-13T13:21:16.349Z

The good news? It sounds like Skydance Games might have a new trailer to share soon, giving us another look at the title. Details have been few and far between, but we know Marvel 1943 is set to be a narrative-driven action game set in the 1940s. It was first shown at Epic Games’ State of Unreal event at GDC as part of a tech demo, an impressive display of graphics that made it look almost like another Marvel movie.

The official page for the game reads, “In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.”

The game sounds like players will be setting foot inside the MCU, and that’s something we can get behind.