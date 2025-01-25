 Skip to main content
Marvel Snap will return to app stores with a surprise gift from the devs

Marvel Snap running on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.
Although restored to service shortly after the TikTok debacle first took it down, Marvel Snap still hasn’t returned to US app stores. Developer Second Dinner said it began the process of restoring the game to the Google Play Store yesterday, and expects the game to come back to the iOS App Store early next week. In addition to bringing the game back, the developers also have a welcome back package for players.

Second Dinner shared a long post on X detailing what players can expect, along with the words “We can’t thank you all enough for being so patient with us through this downtime ordeal. Your outpouring of support to all of us at Second Dinner was heart and greatly appreciated.”

Marvel Snap was an unfortunate and unintended victim of the TikTok ban. Its original publisher is owned by ByteDance, and now Second Dinner says the team is seeking a new publisher for the game.

The reward packages are meant as a thank you to all players, not just those in the United States. While the compensation packages are slightly higher for those in the US, non-US players are also set to receive a ton of items.

Here’s the full list of rewards.

Package Overviews
For US-based players– US Downtime Package:
Over Collection Level 500
  • 2 Spotlight Keys
  • 5000 Season Pass XP
  • 4150 Credits
  • 6200 Collector’s Tokens
  • 1000 Gold
  • 5 Gold Conquest Ticket
  • 3 Infinite Conquest Ticket
  • 4000 Conquest Medals
  • 1 Mystery Variant
  • 6 Premium Mystery Variants
  • 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
  • 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
  • 155 x5 Random Boosters
Under Collection Level 500
  • 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
  • 5000 Season Pass XP
  • 7150 Credits
  • 1000 Gold
  • 1 Mystery Variant
  • 6 Premium Mystery Variant
  • 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
  • 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
  • 155 x5 Random Boosters
For non-US-based players– Global Gratitude Package:
Over Collection Level 500
  • 2 Spotlight Key
  • 3000 Collector’s Tokens
  • 1500 Credits
  • 1 Mystery Variant
  • 1 Premium Mystery Variant
  • 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
  • 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
  • 155 x3 Random Boosters
Under Collection Level 500
  • 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
  • 3000 Credits
  • 1 Mystery Variant
  • 1 Premium Mystery Variant
  • 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
  • 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
  • 155 x3 Random Boosters

Second Dance says players can expect these items to be delivered to their inboxes sometime next week.

