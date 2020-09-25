Staff who worked under Michel Ancel allege that he had an abusive management style while working on Beyond Good & Evil 2, according to a new report from French newspaper Libération. The news comes one week after Ancel announced his retirement from the video game industry.

Sources describe the Beyond Good and Evil 2 director’s management habits as erratic, saying he would frequently throw work out and disparage employees. They noted that Ancel’s time was split between Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Wild, a project from his own studio Wild Sheep, which led to a disorganized development process on the Ubisoft title over the years.

Libération spoke to Ancel as part of the report. He downplayed his former staff’s feelings, chalking them up as par for the course for a major video game’s development.

The report states that Ubisoft, which has been dealing with the fallout of other misconduct accusations, launched an investigation into the complaints against Ancel, but that CEO Yves Guillemot supported keeping him on as the game’s director. It’s unclear when the investigation took place, however.

Ubisoft was hit with numerous allegations of abuse and harassment over the summer, which led to a number of high-ranking people in the company resigning. Ubisoft recently apologized for its company culture in a four-minute video released ahead of its most recent Ubisoft Forward event.

Digital Trends has reached out to Ubisoft for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations