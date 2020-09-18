Rayman creator Michel Ancel retires from video games

Video game legend Michel Ancel, who created the Rayman franchise and Beyond Good & Evil, announced that he is retiring from the video game industry. The designer says that he’s moving on to work on a wildlife sanctuary.
Ancel was working on Beyond Good & Evil 2 and a new game called Wild. In an Instagram post announcing his retirement, Ancel says that both projects will continue without him.
“Many of you might want to know what will happen to Wild and BGE2. No worries, since [for] many months now the teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well. Beautiful things to be seen soon.”
WoW ! This little guy has many things to teach to Sam Fisher ! Today is very special for me. After more than 30 years, I’ve decided to stop working on video games and fully focus on my second passion : Wild Life ! My new project takes place in the real world and consists in a wild life open sanctuary dedicated to education , nature lovers and … wild animals. ???????????? video games part ???????????? Many of you might want to know what will happen to Wild and BGE2. No worries, since many months now the teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well. Beautiful things to be seen soon. May the fox be with you ????
Ubisoft published a blog post clarifying the situation, confirming that Ancel hasn’t been directly involved with Beyond Good & Evil 2 for “some time now.”
The studio says it is ramping up its staff for the sequel, recently pulling in Ubisoft Paris for help. Ubisoft says it plans to show the sequel in action next year.
