 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 struggles to get off the ground after launch

By
A single propeller plane with Man O'War written on it. It's on a runway in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launched this week on Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, but players are reporting a lot of performance issues, including long queue times or not being able to play at all, with some players stuck at 97% when loading in. In a video posted Wednesday, Asobo Studios apologized for the launch, explaining that it “underestimated” the demand on its servers.

“We knew the excitement was high for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, but frankly, we completely underestimated how high, and it has really overwhelmed our infrastructure,” series head Jorg Neumann said. “We’re really sorry, we want to apologize.”

Recommended Videos

The game’s X support account recommends thazt players reboot the game if they get stuck above 90%, and that check the Xbox Status page for any updates. It also mentions that the waiting queue problems have been resolved.

A lot of the issues come down to new features added to this new entry in the series. To cut down on how much of this gigantic game needs to load in (assets, maps, etc.), Asobo Studios implemented cloud storage technology so that it only needs to load what’s in your flight path. The game makes a request from the server, and is able to pull assets from a database. That request can take a while to fulfill, so a lot is stored in the cache. This was tested before launch with simulations of 200,000 users.

Related

In the video update, Asobo CEO Sebastian Wloch explained that the long loading times and many of the performance issues are due to strain on the servers’ caches. The large amount of requests has caused that cache to be “saturated.”

Wloch said the team tried restarting the services, throttling the number of players, and increasing the queue size for higher speeds, but that only worked for a little while before collapsing due to the sheer number of requests. It also results in many elements not loading in, like default aircrafts that are deemed “optional.”

“We’re trying to investigate, doing our best, and going as fast as we can to make sure everybody goes in,” Wloch said.

It’s not uncommon for a game as large as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 to have launch problems. It’s incredibly taxing, requiring 64GB of RAM to run at recommended settings on PC. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 pushed people to buy more RAM and upgrade their PCs. These problems go much further, and players have noticed. The Steam version has an “Overwhelmingly Negative” rating right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Mouse and keyboard support coming to Microsoft cloud gaming
xbox game streaming how to android app

Mouse and keyboard support is finally on the way for Microsoft's cloud gaming service, formerly known as xCloud, though it may be a bit later this year before players get to test it out.

Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, opened up during a developer Q&A about incoming mouse and keyboard support for the game, claiming that the option is on its way. Microsoft's popular streaming service has previously only supported touch controls and gamepads, but Neumann stated that keyboard and mouse support isn't something that developers can opt to include themselves. Instead, he said Microsoft is working to implement the feature in an upcoming update which will, in turn, allow developers to finally provide players with such options in their games.

Read more
Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a Game of the Year Edition on Game Pass
microsoft flight simulator game of the year edition announced sim goty

Microsoft Flight Simulator has a new Game of the Year edition coming to Xbox Series X/S, Windows, and Steam on November 18. This new update of the game brings a load of new content to Flight Simulator along with all the content updates since its 2020 launch.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Announcing the Game of the Year Edition

Read more
The best settings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X
Plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

With the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X, an influx of new (and returning) players has poured in. And for good reason -- this is the easiest way to experience the game, without the need for a powerful (and expensive) PC. In fact, this is the first time Microsoft Flight Simulator has been on a console, opening up the floodgates for an even wider player base.

As its name suggests, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a simulation game, meaning it focuses on a realistic experience that mirrors the real world. Flight enthusiasts may relish the ability to fly planes in a realistic setting, but newcomers might have a more difficult time getting into it due to its complexity. Thankfully, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has one of the most robust lists of customization options, allowing players to fine-tune the game to their liking.

Read more