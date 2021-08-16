  1. Gaming

The best settings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X

By

With the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X, an influx of new (and returning) players has poured in. And for good reason — this is the easiest way to experience the game, without the need for a powerful (and expensive) PC. In fact, this is the first time Microsoft Flight Simulator has been on a console, opening up the floodgates for an even wider player base.

As its name suggests, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a simulation game, meaning it focuses on a realistic experience that mirrors the real world. Flight enthusiasts may relish the ability to fly planes in a realistic setting, but newcomers might have a more difficult time getting into it due to its complexity. Thankfully, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has one of the most robust lists of customization options, allowing players to fine-tune the game to their liking.

You can make the game practically play itself, or even turn every assist feature off so it feels like you’re truly flying a plane — and everything in between. Here, we’ll go through all of the best controller settings for the Xbox Series X version (and Xbox Series S). Keep in mind, these settings will make things feel realistic, while still running smoothly — without sacrificing fun. We also won’t be getting into controller button mapping since so much of that comes down to personal preference.

These are the best settings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X.

Control options

Sensitivity controls in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Sensitivity

LS X

Sensitivity – -75
Sensitivity + -75
Dead Zone 25
Neutral 0
Extremity Dead Zone 5
Reactivity 20

LS Y

Sensitivity – -75
Sensitivity + -75
Dead Zone 25
Neutral 0
Extremity Dead Zone 5
Reactivity 20

LT

Sensitivity – 0
Sensitivity + -30
Dead Zone 5
Neutral 0
Extremity Dead Zone 0
Reactivity 100

RS X

Sensitivity – 0
Sensitivity + 0
Dead Zone 15
Neutral 0
Extremity Dead Zone 0
Reactivity 100

RS Y

Sensitivity – 0
Sensitivity + 0
Dead Zone 15
Neutral 0
Extremity Dead Zone 0
Reactivity 100

RT

Sensitivity – 0
Sensitivity + -30
Dead Zone 15
Neutral 0
Extremity Dead Zone 0
Reactivity 100

General options

Graphics

HDR10 On

Camera

Global settings

Camera selector Chase
Quick view function Hold
Smart camera Hold
Zoom function Manual
Focus mode Toggle

Cockpit camera

Cockpit camera selection Close
Free look mode Toggle
Free look reset Manual
Head up mode Toggle
Height 50
Horizontal position 55
Zoom 50
Zoom speed 50
Freelook speed 50
Freelook momentum 50
Camera shake Off
Flashlight mode Auto
Home cockpit mode Off

Instruments

Instrument view mode Toggle
Instrument view selection Auto

Chase camera

Instrument heads-up display (HUD) On
POV reset Manual
Zoom speed 50
External freelook speed 50
External freelook momentum 50

Sound

Communications selection Default
Warning sounds in external view Off
VHF signal degradation On
Active spatial sound On
ATC text-to-speech settings Azure
Music selection Color 2

Volume levels

Master 100
Voices 65
Aircraft engines 75
Aircraft miscellaneous 100
Cockpit 100
Warnings 50
Other aircraft 100
Environment 100
User interface 100
Music 100

Traffic

Aviation traffic

Aircraft traffic type Real-time online
AI aircraft traffic density N/A
Show traffic nameplates Off

Airport life

Airport vehicle density 100
Ground aircraft density 100
Worker density 100

Land and sea traffic

Leisure boats 100
Road vehicles 100
Ships and ferries 100
Fauna density 100

Data

Data connection

Online functionality On
Bing data world graphics On
Photogrammetry On
Live real-world air traffic On
Live weather On
Multiplayer On

Accessibility

Screen narration settings

Enable screen narrator Off (personal preference)
Screen narrator volume N/A (personal preference)
Screen narrator pitch N/A (personal preference)
Screen narrator speed N/A (personal preference)

User interface

Minimum text size 25
Interface scale 100
Menu tooltips On
Instrument name tooltips Instant
Instrument description tooltips Instant
Background opacity 20
Main color Default (personal preference)
Menu animations On
Subtitles On
Skip pre-flight cinematics On
Controller vibration 50

Cursor settings

Cursor acceleration 5
Cursor max speed 5

Assistance options

Aircraft systems

Automixture On
Unlimited fuel On
Aircraft lights On
Gyro drift On

Failure and damage

Crash damage Enabled
Aircraft stress damage Disabled
Engine stress damage Disabled
Icing effect On

Navigation aids

Route and waypoints On
Taxi ribbon On
Landing path On
Smartcam mode Auto

Notification

Piloting and controls notifications Off
Aircraft system On
Flying tips Off
Objectives On
Software tips On

Piloting

Take-off auto-rudder On
Assisted yoke On
Assisted checklist On
Assisted landing On
Assisted takeoff On
A.I. radio communications (ATC) Off
A.I. anti-stall protection On
A.I. auto-trim On
Assisted controller sensitivity On

POI

Landmark markers On
City markers On
Airport markers Off
Fauna markers Off
Display direction to chosen POI On
Display all labels Off

User experience

ATC UI panel open at start Off
Show message log-in ATC menu Off
ATC voices Off
Checklist UI panel open at start Off
VFR map UI panel open at start Off
Nav log UI panel open at start Off
A.I. piloting in cursor mode On

