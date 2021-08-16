With the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X, an influx of new (and returning) players has poured in. And for good reason — this is the easiest way to experience the game, without the need for a powerful (and expensive) PC. In fact, this is the first time Microsoft Flight Simulator has been on a console, opening up the floodgates for an even wider player base.

As its name suggests, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a simulation game, meaning it focuses on a realistic experience that mirrors the real world. Flight enthusiasts may relish the ability to fly planes in a realistic setting, but newcomers might have a more difficult time getting into it due to its complexity. Thankfully, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has one of the most robust lists of customization options, allowing players to fine-tune the game to their liking.

You can make the game practically play itself, or even turn every assist feature off so it feels like you’re truly flying a plane — and everything in between. Here, we’ll go through all of the best controller settings for the Xbox Series X version (and Xbox Series S). Keep in mind, these settings will make things feel realistic, while still running smoothly — without sacrificing fun. We also won’t be getting into controller button mapping since so much of that comes down to personal preference.

These are the best settings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X.

Recommended reading:

Control options

Sensitivity

LS X

Sensitivity – -75 Sensitivity + -75 Dead Zone 25 Neutral 0 Extremity Dead Zone 5 Reactivity 20

LS Y

Sensitivity – -75 Sensitivity + -75 Dead Zone 25 Neutral 0 Extremity Dead Zone 5 Reactivity 20

LT

Sensitivity – 0 Sensitivity + -30 Dead Zone 5 Neutral 0 Extremity Dead Zone 0 Reactivity 100

RS X

Sensitivity – 0 Sensitivity + 0 Dead Zone 15 Neutral 0 Extremity Dead Zone 0 Reactivity 100

RS Y

Sensitivity – 0 Sensitivity + 0 Dead Zone 15 Neutral 0 Extremity Dead Zone 0 Reactivity 100

RT

Sensitivity – 0 Sensitivity + -30 Dead Zone 15 Neutral 0 Extremity Dead Zone 0 Reactivity 100

General options

Graphics

HDR10 On

Camera

Global settings

Camera selector Chase Quick view function Hold Smart camera Hold Zoom function Manual Focus mode Toggle

Cockpit camera

Cockpit camera selection Close Free look mode Toggle Free look reset Manual Head up mode Toggle Height 50 Horizontal position 55 Zoom 50 Zoom speed 50 Freelook speed 50 Freelook momentum 50 Camera shake Off Flashlight mode Auto Home cockpit mode Off

Instruments

Instrument view mode Toggle Instrument view selection Auto

Chase camera

Instrument heads-up display (HUD) On POV reset Manual Zoom speed 50 External freelook speed 50 External freelook momentum 50

Sound

Communications selection Default Warning sounds in external view Off VHF signal degradation On Active spatial sound On ATC text-to-speech settings Azure Music selection Color 2

Volume levels

Master 100 Voices 65 Aircraft engines 75 Aircraft miscellaneous 100 Cockpit 100 Warnings 50 Other aircraft 100 Environment 100 User interface 100 Music 100

Traffic

Aviation traffic

Aircraft traffic type Real-time online AI aircraft traffic density N/A Show traffic nameplates Off

Airport life

Airport vehicle density 100 Ground aircraft density 100 Worker density 100

Land and sea traffic

Leisure boats 100 Road vehicles 100 Ships and ferries 100 Fauna density 100

Data

Data connection

Online functionality On Bing data world graphics On Photogrammetry On Live real-world air traffic On Live weather On Multiplayer On

Accessibility

Screen narration settings

Enable screen narrator Off (personal preference) Screen narrator volume N/A (personal preference) Screen narrator pitch N/A (personal preference) Screen narrator speed N/A (personal preference)

User interface

Minimum text size 25 Interface scale 100 Menu tooltips On Instrument name tooltips Instant Instrument description tooltips Instant Background opacity 20 Main color Default (personal preference) Menu animations On Subtitles On Skip pre-flight cinematics On Controller vibration 50

Cursor settings

Cursor acceleration 5 Cursor max speed 5

Assistance options

Aircraft systems

Automixture On Unlimited fuel On Aircraft lights On Gyro drift On

Failure and damage

Crash damage Enabled Aircraft stress damage Disabled Engine stress damage Disabled Icing effect On

Navigation aids

Route and waypoints On Taxi ribbon On Landing path On Smartcam mode Auto

Notification

Piloting and controls notifications Off Aircraft system On Flying tips Off Objectives On Software tips On

Piloting

Take-off auto-rudder On Assisted yoke On Assisted checklist On Assisted landing On Assisted takeoff On A.I. radio communications (ATC) Off A.I. anti-stall protection On A.I. auto-trim On Assisted controller sensitivity On

POI

Landmark markers On City markers On Airport markers Off Fauna markers Off Display direction to chosen POI On Display all labels Off

User experience

ATC UI panel open at start Off Show message log-in ATC menu Off ATC voices Off Checklist UI panel open at start Off VFR map UI panel open at start Off Nav log UI panel open at start Off A.I. piloting in cursor mode On

Editors' Recommendations