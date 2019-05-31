Share

E3 2019 is nearly upon us, and all the hype trains have left their preshow stations. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer shoveled a pile of fuel into Xbox’s marketing vehicle by sharing on Twitter that 14 Xbox Game Studios games are going to be shown at E3 this year — that’s the most the team has ever brought to one show. We decided to dig through the rumors and old reports that gamers may have forgotten about to give you a look at a few titles that should make an appearance during Microsoft’s Xbox briefing at E3 2019.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was revealed at E3 2018 with a very brief cinematic trailer featuring Master Chief, but official details on this game are scarce. It’s a new Halo from 343 Industries, it’s built on a new engine, it’s reportedly the most expensive video game project ever, and the original trailer’s description says the franchise is headed into “new and unexpected directions.” If it turns out to be a connected shooter or loot shooter, we’re not sure that’s as unexpected as the development team may think.

Gears of War 5

E3 2018 was home to a cinematic trailer showing us the next chapter in the Gears of War series, and it ended with some quick looks at gameplay. Microsoft showing off a more in-depth look at Gears of War 5 gameplay is one of the few sure bets at E3 2019.

Fable 4

Lionhead Studios, the team behind the Fable series, was shut down alongside the co-op action game Fable Legends back in 2016. However, rumors started circulating that a new Fable is in the works from game studio Playground, and it’s allegedly a story and character-focused open-world RPG like the previous titles in the series. Eurogamer’s sources confirmed Fable 4‘s existence in early 2018 and it is very possible E3 2019 will be our first look at what the Forza Horizon development team can do within the RPG genre.

Wasteland 3 or a different RPG from InXile

Inxile Entertainment crowdfunded Wasteland 3 in November 2016 and Microsoft acquired the studio in 2018. When the acquisition happened, it was said that Wasteland 3 development wouldn’t be hindered by the move. The studio could make the move to elevate Wasteland 3 via the deal, especially since Microsoft’s recent attempts to court PC gamers won’t compromise the game’s release on Steam. There’s also a chance the team may be working on something else. This particular prediction is a roll of the dice but could definitely make the cut.

Ninja Theory’s follow up to Hellblade

After knocking it out of the park with Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, studio Ninja Theory was scooped up by Microsoft, and E3 2019 could be our first look at whatever the team is working on next. Ninja Theory has a history of original IPs like PlayStation exclusive Heavenly Sword, but the team has also delivered a fresh take on Capcom’s legendary hack-and-slash series Devil May Cry. Will Ninja Theory be cutting the ribbon on something new or bringing its pedigree to a dormant Xbox Game Studios title? We’ll have to wait and see.