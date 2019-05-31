Digital Trends
Gaming

Here are our predictions for Microsoft’s 14 exclusive Xbox games at E3 2019

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
E3 2019 Xbox exclusives 14 phil spencer game studios Halo

E3 2019 is nearly upon us, and all the hype trains have left their preshow stations. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer shoveled a pile of fuel into Xbox’s marketing vehicle by sharing on Twitter that 14 Xbox Game Studios games are going to be shown at E3 this year — that’s the most the team has ever brought to one show. We decided to dig through the rumors and old reports that gamers may have forgotten about to give you a look at a few titles that should make an appearance during Microsoft’s Xbox briefing at E3 2019.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was revealed at E3 2018 with a very brief cinematic trailer featuring Master Chief, but official details on this game are scarce. It’s a new Halo from 343 Industries, it’s built on a new engine, it’s reportedly the most expensive video game project ever, and the original trailer’s description says the franchise is headed into “new and unexpected directions.” If it turns out to be a connected shooter or loot shooter, we’re not sure that’s as unexpected as the development team may think.

Gears of War 5

E3 2018 was home to a cinematic trailer showing us the next chapter in the Gears of War series, and it ended with some quick looks at gameplay. Microsoft showing off a more in-depth look at Gears of War 5 gameplay is one of the few sure bets at E3 2019.

Fable 4

Lionhead Studios, the team behind the Fable series, was shut down alongside the co-op action game Fable Legends back in 2016. However, rumors started circulating that a new Fable is in the works from game studio Playground, and it’s allegedly a story and character-focused open-world RPG like the previous titles in the series. Eurogamer’s sources confirmed Fable 4‘s existence in early 2018 and it is very possible E3 2019 will be our first look at what the Forza Horizon development team can do within the RPG genre.

Wasteland 3 or a different RPG from InXile

E3 2019 Xbox exclusives 14 phil spencer game studios Wasteland 3

Inxile Entertainment crowdfunded Wasteland 3 in November 2016 and Microsoft acquired the studio in 2018. When the acquisition happened, it was said that Wasteland 3 development wouldn’t be hindered by the move. The studio could make the move to elevate Wasteland 3 via the deal, especially since Microsoft’s recent attempts to court PC gamers won’t compromise the game’s release on Steam. There’s also a chance the team may be working on something else. This particular prediction is a roll of the dice but could definitely make the cut.

Ninja Theory’s follow up to Hellblade

After knocking it out of the park with Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, studio Ninja Theory was scooped up by Microsoft, and E3 2019 could be our first look at whatever the team is working on next. Ninja Theory has a history of original IPs like PlayStation exclusive Heavenly Sword, but the team has also delivered a fresh take on Capcom’s legendary hack-and-slash series Devil May Cry. Will Ninja Theory be cutting the ribbon on something new or bringing its pedigree to a dormant Xbox Game Studios title? We’ll have to wait and see.

Don't Miss

All cross-platform games available now for consoles and PC
razer announces mercury white peripheral series line
News

Razer gives its Mercury peripherals a sleek, minimalist makeover with White line

Building on its previous expansion of color options for its gaming peripherals, Razer has now unveiled a new line of Mercury White gaming accessories featuring a minimalist matte white look.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
everything we know ghost recon breakpoint announcement
Gaming

From Ghost Recon to Splinter Cell, here's what we want to see from Ubisoft at E3

Ubisoft will once again be holding its own E3 2019 press conference, featuring new game announcements and demonstrations. Here is how to watch it, and what you can expect from the show.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
death stranding release date november 8 deathstrandingfire
Gaming

A creepy livestream tells us Death Stranding will arrive later this year

Sony and Kojima Productions revealed that Death Stranding will launch for PlayStation 4 later in 2019. The game has a cast loaded with big-name actors like Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board angle
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
wolfenstein youngblood story characters weapons coop release date shooting 2
Gaming

Everything we know about Wolfenstein: Youngblood so far

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first game in the franchise to star someone other than B.J. Blazkowicz. Set two decades after The New Colossus, you play as his twin daughters on a mission to find him in Paris.
Posted By Steven Petite
fire emblem three houses story characters combat release date and more 13
Gaming

From story to combat, here's what we know about Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is due to release for Nintendo Switch on July 26. Here's what we know about the latest entry in the long-running tactical role-playing series, including its story.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Yakuza series director PS4 ai machine learning evolution
Gaming

Yakuza director thinks PS5’s evolution will focus on A.I. and machine learning

Toshihiro Nagoshi, the director for the Yakuza series, spoke during a broadcast about the potential of Sony's next-generation console. Specifically, he thinks PS5 games will see artificial intelligence evolve more than graphics.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Microsoft E3 2019 celebration Halo: Reach PC beta
Gaming

343 Industries’ Halo: Reach PC beta launching for players in June

After being delayed indefinitely in April, the Halo: Reach beta has resurfaced. On the day of Microsoft's Xbox briefing at E3 2019, players will be able to head to participating stores to get hands-on with Reach and win prizes.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Google Stadia cloud game streaming price game announcement launch
Gaming

Google Stadia price reveal and game announcements coming this summer

Sometime this summer, the Google Stadia team has announced that they will finally reveal the games coming to the platform, the price for this cloud gaming platform, and they will set the stage for launch later this year.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
call of duty modern warfare story mode dlc release date codmw20192 copy
Gaming

This is no remaster: Here's what we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward and Activision have officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Rather than remake the original game, it will be a reimagined take on the iconic first-person shooter series.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is the centerpiece for EA Play 2019

EA is doing things a bit differently for its fan-oriented EA Play event. Multiple livestreams will air on June 8, replacing the traditional press conference format. We expect to see Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

Console wars are so last-gen. Check out all the games that support crossplay

Crossplay is still in its infancy, but a growing number of games support online multiplayer between competing platforms. Here's a list of all games that support console and PC crossplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head
Gaming

Get your boogie on with a holographic tomato for this Fortnite weekly challenge

The Fortnite week 4 challenges are out and the biggest obstacle players face this week tasks them with dancing inside a holographic Tomato head, Durr Burger head, and giant Dumpling head. Here is our guide to completing this challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass PC Gears of War Age of Empires Steam
Gaming

Xbox Game Pass for PC to launch with over 100 games, more coming soon to Steam

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Game Pass for PC, expanding the Xbox brand and value of the monthly subscription service for those that don’t game on Xbox One. It will launch with a curated collection of games specifically for PC gamers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.