The first ‘Middle-earth: Shadow of War’ expansion is out next month

Why it matters to you We loved Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and we can't wait to dive back into its fantastic world.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an exceptional action-adventure game, and with its Shadow Wars epilogue, it can easily take you about two dozen hours to reach the final cinematic. But if you’re still not ready to leave Tolkien’s world, the game’s expansion pass has plenty of content to keep you busy.

The Slaughter Tribe expansion will be the first add-on for expansion pass owners — as well as those who purchased the game’s $100 “Gold Edition” — and contains the titular tribe of orcs as well as all-new missions. Hunting down the tribe can also earn you a new Legendary gear set, and the expansion even introduces a new fortress to conquer. The Slaughter tribe is particularly aggressive, and will launch ambushes on Talion — you’ll be able to fight them in November.

In December, the Outlaw Tribe expansion will release. As with the previous expansion, it includes access to new gear, a new fortress, and new missions. The Outlaw tribe has “a deep contempt for all those who would rule them,” so don’t expect them to go down without a hard fight.

The first story-focused expansion for Shadow of War will be available next February. Blade of Galadriel allows you to play as the dark assassin seen in the main campaign as you go up against the spectral Nazgûl, with access to her special abilities and dual blades. You’ll be able to battle all-new orcs, including eight new Legendary ones, and you’ll even unlock a special Eltariel skin for use in Talion’s campaign.

The final story expansion, Desolation of Mordor, will release in May, and allows you to take control of Baranor. Unlike the other sections of the game, you won’t have access to an orc army, but rather one made up of human mercenaries, and you’ll be able to create new gear such as a shield and even a glider. Without the power of a wraith to protect Baranor, combat should carry a new sense of desperation and urgency. As with Blade of Galadriel, you’ll also receive a skin for Talion with the expansion.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The expansion pass will set you back $40.