Australian Ratings Board spills the beans on ‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ season 2

It looks like Minecraft: Story Mode will wage on for a second season, based on a leak from what should be considered an extremely credible source. Over the weekend, The Australian Ratings Board, the Down Under equivalent to the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), classified the first episode of season two with a PG rating (via Eurogamer). The episode, dubbed Hero in Residence, is clearly marked as the first episode of season two on the government site.

While Telltale Games has yet to reveal the existence of Minecraft: Story Mode season two, in order for the classification to occur, the episode would have had to be submitted for review. At time of publication, Hero in Residence only appeared to be rated by Australian authorities, as a listing for the episode could not be found on the ESRB website or other regional ratings boards. Given that the episode has theoretically been sent in for ratings across the globe, it would seem that Hero in Residence, without being formally announced, is not only in the works, but not too far off from release.

Season one wrapped up in September with the curiously titled eighth episode, A Journey’s End?, the final act of the three-part Adventure expansion pass which extended the season past Telltale’s traditional five-episode season format. Although the Telltale adaptation of the brick builder received mixed reviews throughout its original five-episode arc, it performed well commercially, justifying the additional three episodes.

It’s no surprise that Telltale seems to be continuing the franchise, but considering how busy Telltale has been as of late, it is kind of surprising that season two seems to be on the horizon. Telltale recently wrapped up The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, and the second episode of its Guardians of the Galaxy launches this week, with three more episodes planned for the coming months. Telltale is also currently hard at work on Game of Thrones: Season Two.

A Nintendo Switch port of season 1 titled Minecraft: Story Mode — The Complete Adventure, containing all eight episodes, launches July 18.

We’ll have to wait to hear from Telltale to learn more about Hero in Residence, but it’s possible that we’ll hear about the second season of Minecraft: Story Mode at E3 next week.