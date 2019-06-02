Share

Minecraft: Story Mode Seasons 1 and 2 will be taken down on June 25, so players who have not yet downloaded all of its episodes should do so while they are still available.

The game is the latest casualty from the closure of Telltale Games, which laid off most of its employees and canceled multiple games last year. Some employees stayed to finish Minecraft: Story Mode, but its run will be ending later this month as well.

“On behalf of the publisher, Minecraft: Story Mode – A Telltale Games Series, Season 1 and 2 will no longer be supported on June 25th, 2019,” developer Mojang said in a notice that was published on the official Minecraft website. Players who purchased the game are advised to download all the remaining episodes, as they will no longer be able to starting June 25.

Minecraft: Story Mode was released on a myriad of platforms, namely the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. Players who purchased either or both Season 1 and Season 2 should check if they have downloaded all the episodes, or else they will miss out on content that they have already paid for.

Several titles from Telltale Games were delisted from Steam after the company shut down in November, followed by their removal from GOG last week. Developer 2K Games confirmed with Eurogamer that it is working to get Tales from the Borderlands back on sale in digital stores as soon as possible, which is good to see as its characters are connected to the upcoming Borderlands 3.

The studio’s The Walking Dead games are still available on the Epic Games Store as they are now published by Skybound Games, which swooped in to continue the series’ final season and give Clementine’s story the ending that it deserves.

Minecraft, meanwhile, recently reached the milestone of more than 176 million copies sold on its 10th birthday, possibly making it the best-selling video game of all time. Despite being around for a decade, the game remains wildly popular, and it appears that it will stay that way even after the permanent takedown of Minecraft: Story Mode.