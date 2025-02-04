 Skip to main content
Nearly 50 years later, this Atari classic is back with a twist

By
Breakout Beyond is a new, re-imagined version of the Atari classic Breakout, brought to life by Choice Provisions and given an interesting twist. Your goal is still to break all the bricks on screen, but now you’re approaching levels from the side instead of the bottom of the screen.

You might recognize Choice Provisions from the BIT.TRIP series of rhythm games. Light trails behind the ball and bricks shatter with stylistic flashes, all accompanied by an electro-synth soundtrack that brings back memories of Geometry Wars. The game will launch with 72 different levels as well as an “endless” mode that features an online leaderboard. You can also play two-player coop with friends.

Another twist is the addition of special bricks. These might trigger a huge explosion that takes out the blocks around it, or you might find yourself equipped with a limited-time cannon that chews through blocks like they’re made of paper. You can also earn a barrier that will keep your ball in play. Building up combos not only earns a higher score, but it also turns the on-screen effects into a lightshow.

Breakout Beyond was planned for launch in 2020 on the ill-fated Intellivision Amico, but now you can play it on a console that is actually available for purchase. The game launches this year for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and — unsurprisingly — the Atari VCS.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a set release window or an idea of price. You can wishlist Breakout Beyond on Steam and be notified when it releases, and here’s even better news: even an old computer can handle this with ease. The system requirements are minimal, despite the bombastic graphics.

