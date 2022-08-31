NetEase Games acquires Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NetEase Games has acquired Quantic Dream, making it the Chinese company’s first European games studio.

William Ding, CEO and director of NetEase, says in a statement that “by combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus of Quantic Dream with NetEase’s powerful facilities, resources, and execution capabilities, we believe there are infinite possibilities that could redefine the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide.”

“NetEase Games values our creative freedom and the drive and passion of our uniquely diverse team. We will now be able to accelerate the vision we share as a group of creating landmark titles that touch people on an emotional level,” adds Quantic Dream founder David Cage.

Quantic Dream head of publishing Guillaume de Fondaumière said: “NetEase Games’ acquisition comes as a natural evolution in this process and creates a unique opportunity to boost Quantic Dream’s growth by giving our production and publishing teams all the necessary means to excel.”

NetEase has been increasing its presence in the video games industry recently. Last year, it acquired No More Heroes developer Grasshopper Manufacture. NetEase also established a new game studio made up of former Yakuza and SEGA developers that’s led by Toshiro Nahoshi and Daisuke Sato.

Quantic Dream has been mired in some controversy, including allegations of sexism and workplace harassment. The studio’s next project, Star Wars Eclipse, has been reportedly delayed to as late as 2027 or 2028 due to difficulties filling job positions in its Paris office. Fondaumière tells GamesIndustry.biz that allegations had “no impact on discussions” when it came to the acquisition.

Quantic Dream recently revealed a new game at Gamescom titled Under the Waves in collaboration with developer Parallel Studio.

