New Dead Space game is a next-gen exclusive remake of the horror classic

As revealed during EA Play Live 2021, a Dead Space remake is in the works, and it’ll be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

While not much was revealed during the teaser trailer, we do know this will be a remake of the original game coming to us from developer Motive Studios, the developer of Star Wars: Squadrons.

Isaac Clarke from the new Dead Space.

It’s unclear when Dead Space will launch, as a release date was not revealed during the teaser trailer. But according to the video’s description on YouTube, it will star Isaac Clarke from the original trilogy following his mission to repair the USG Ishimura once again.

According to publisher EA, this remake is “rebuilt from the ground up on the Frostbite Engine for next-gen,” and will feature an “improved story, characters, and gameplay.”

In a press release, Philippe Ducharme, Senior Producer at EA Motive Studios, says “The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game.”

The first Dead Space launched for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC in 2008 and served as a revitalization of the survival-horror genre. It was critically well-received and spawned two sequels, aptly titled Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3, which launched in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Dead Space 3 was the last installment, and since then, the series has remained dormant. The studio that worked on the original trilogy, Visceral Games, was shut down in 2017, leaving the fate of Dead Space uncertain.

While this new Dead Space game isn’t a continuation, EA could be testing the waters with a remake instead of a game with a brand new story.

