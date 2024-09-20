 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Analyst believes Nintendo can succeed in Palworld lawsuit

By
A pal aiming a gun in Palworld.
Pocketpair

Nintendo shocked the video game industry this week when it announced a lawsuit against Palworld developer Pocketpair for infringing on “multiple patent rights.” While Nintendo hasn’t revealed with patents it believes Pocketpair infringed upon — and Pocketpair has no idea either — one analyst thinks that Nintendo will probably win out in the end.

In an interview with 404 Media, Serkan Toto, the CEO of Japan game industry consulting company Kantan Games, said that the video game conglomerate has a history of suing other companies on patent grounds. While some cases may have been settled out of court, the point is that Nintendo succeeds in some form, whether by getting licensing fees or getting a game, app, or product taken down.

Recommended Videos

“I think they’re trying to damage them financially as much as they can,” Toto said, adding that he doesn’t believe “Nintendo will even think about filing a lawsuit like this without being as sure as they can that they’re going to win this.”

Related

Before Palworld even entered early access in January 2024, many noted the similarities between it and Pokémon, calling it “Pokémon with guns” in conversation. When the open-world survival game came out, players found Pal (the game’s term for creatures) designs that looked, in some cases, nearly identical to certain Pokémon. However, beyond the idea of catching creatures in the wild, Palworld is more about survival, crafting, and putting your Pals to work building and maintaining your base than it is a Pokémon clone. Still, the question lingered if Nintendo would take legal action.

What patents are involved in the lawsuit hasn’t been confirmed, but many believe it involves one for catching a character in a field with a ball.

Toto believes that Nintendo saw how much money Palworld was possibly making because of its enormous success, and wanted to do something about it. However, it couldn’t get the developer with the creature designs.

“You can bet your life that Nintendo hates this company, and they couldn’t find an angle with the character designs. This is why they are not mentioned in their press release. So they come with these technical peculiarities,” Toto said.

Nintendo is likely suing to get the licensing fees from Pocketpair, and not to shut it down completely, but it could still potentially screw the smaller company over. Toto explains that it might be similar to when Nintendo sued Colopl, a mobile game developer, for copyright infringement based on some technical patents, like a confirmation screen to resume the game after sleep mode. The two parties settled out of court, with Colopl agreeing to pay a 3.3 million yen settlement, according to Siliconera, and paying licensing fees going forward.

“I don’t think that Nintendo will even think about filing a lawsuit like this without being as sure as they can that they’re going to win this,” Toto said.

Nintendo also has a reputation for handing out lawsuits, although over the past few years, it’s mostly been known for suing those who profit off emulation hardware and software. Earlier this year, Switch emulator creator Yuzu settled out of court to the tune of $2.4 million, and ended support “effective immediately.” Nintendo has also issued cease-and-desists to multiple fangames — at one point getting around 379 games removed from Game Jolt in 2021.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Can you play the Nintendo Switch Lite on a TV?
nintendo new switch lite model fcc joy con drift blue

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the smaller, more affordable sibling of the standard Nintendo Switch. This makes it a great option for frugal shoppers, as it's capable of playing all the same games yet carries a much friendlier price tag. However, the Switch Lite doesn't share all the same features as the standard Switch. A big difference is that it won't fit in a traditional Switch dock. That means you'll need to pick up a third-party model if you want somewhere to store and charge your handheld while it's not in use.

But can you play the Nintendo Switch Lite on a TV while it's docked? And is it possible to play Switch Lite on a TV using an HDMI cable or other workaround? Here's everything you need to know about the device.
Can you play the Nintendo Switch Lite on a TV?

Read more
If you can’t get enough Palworld, try these great games next
A pal aiming a gun in Palworld.

Palworld took the world by storm following its early access launch on January 19. It peaked at over 2.1 million concurrent players on Steam, selling over 12 million copies on that platform alone and amassing at least 7 million more purchases via Xbox Game Pass. That means you’ve probably played it at this point, even if you aren’t playing many other video games right now. Thankfully, the melting pot -- or derivative, depending on who you ask -- design of Palworld makes it a gateway game to several other amazing titles.

From fellow captivating survival crafting titles to games in other genres that Palworld has pulled features and inspiration from, there’s a lot to try out if you're looking to branch out and play some other games the next time you take a break from Palworld. In particular, we recommend playing the following five titles to get a better idea of where Palworld's inspiration came from and where it might go in the future.
Minecraft

Read more
The Pokémon Company is investigating Palworld after plagiarism suspicions
Sheep carry guns in Palworld.

The Pokémon Company finally put out a statement addressing the similarities between the designs of some creatures from its namesake franchise and Pocketpair's viral monster-collecting survival crafting game Palworld. The company says it is investigating the matter.

Pocketpair's Palworld has been this month's surprise gaming hit, selling over 8 million copies in less than a week. While its survival crafting gameplay is quite different from the turn-based RPG stylings of Pokémon, Palworld has still garnered a reputation as "Pokémon with guns" ever since its reveal, and comparisons have only continued since its early access launch on January 19. Now, The Pokémon Company says it's investigating the game after players pointed out similarities between Palworld and Pokémon's creatures.

Read more